Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is live — 23 deals I’d shop now on grills, patio furniture and more
Labor Day savings on all your outdoor essentials
It could just be me, but it feels like Labor Day sales and the Home Depot are a natural pair. Think about it: Labor Day is a holiday meant for relaxing outdoors, hosting backyard barbecues and ensuring your lawn and outdoor spaces are in pristine condition — and Home Depot has everything you need to achieve it.
In celebration of Labor Day, Home Depot is currently offering huge savings on patio furniture, home appliances, landscaping essentials and grills. One of our favorite deals is the Traeger Pro 575 Wifi Pellet Grill and Smoker, which is $200 off right now. There are plenty more deals where that came from, so keep scrolling to see all my favorite Home Depot Labor Day sales.
Editor's Choice
Smart home: deals from $9 @ Home Depot
Kit out your smart home with deals from $9 at Home Depot. The sale includes smart lightbulbs from Philips, smart appliances, smart locks, smart thermostats and more.
Halloween decorations: deals from $24 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.
Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
There's nothing better than backyard barbecue season! The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmowers: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Appliances: save up to $1,050
Get huge Labor Day savings on select small and large appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and much more. Top brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung and more are currently offering huge discounts.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Outdoor cooking
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Home Depot
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $399 now $299 @ Home Depot
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant, ideal for your backyard or taking along on a camping trip.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $639 now $519 @ Home Depot
With three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason.
Traeger Pro 575 Wifi Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $799 now $599 @ Home Depot
This pellet-fed grill can maintain a consistent temperature no matter how long it takes to finish the cut of meat. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi connected, so you can monitor it remotely from your smartphone, and even ask Alexa how things are going. It’s a handy shortcut on the way to becoming a pitmaster.
Patio furniture
Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 @ Home Depot
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversion Set: was $450 now $273 @ Home Depot
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge: was $349 now $282 @ Home Depot
Lounge in luxury with this chaise lounge that is perfect for your backyard, pool or patio. The lounge is made of handwoven wicker that has a durable all-weather finish. It also comes with a cushion and customizable slipcover.
Ashford Park 5-Piece Bar Set: was $539 now $396 @ Home Depot
Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar featuring a foldable bar table and stackable bar chairs. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the set is made of all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frames to ensure enhanced durability. The best part is that you can unfold it from the box for an easy setup without assembly.
Harper & Bright Designs Outdoor Serving Bar Set: was $613 now $456 @ Home Depot
Score this serving bar set for a $150 discount, and it'll be like you're on vacation every time you enter your garden. This set comes with a bar and two stools, and is made of natural wicker and acacia wood. The bar even has storage space for drinks and snacks inside.
Hampton Bay Sunnymead 4-piece Metal outdoor Chat Set: was $599 now $479 @ Home Depot
This 4-piece outdoor chat sat from Hampton Bay is a great way to brighten up your yard this summer. It features a steel frame for lasting use as well as durable cushion guard fabric that is both stain and fade-resistant.
Laguna Point 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Chairs: was $999 now $756 @ Home Depot
Right now you can save $360 on this 4-piece outdoor sectional from Laguna Point at Home Depot. The cushion's durable fabric is fade and stain-resistant, while the rust-resistant steel frame can weather anything the summer months throw at it. It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Ballincourt Outdoor Day Bed: was $2,499 now $999 @ Home Depot
Home Depot is slashing the price of this Hampton Bay day bed down to $999. The steel frame is rust-resistant and made to the last, while the CushionGuard fabric of its cushions protects against fading, spills and stains.
Small appliances
Frigidaire Portable Counter Top Ice Maker: was $126 now $109 @ Home Depot
If you're spending a lot of time in the heat, this portable counter top ice maker from Frigidaire will help you keep your drinks cool. It can hold up to 2.3 quarts of water, or 1.5 lbs of ice and can make up to 26 lbs of ice over 24 hours.
Shark HP202PET Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $279 now $179 @ Home Depot
Suitable in homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.
iLiving Industrial Pedestal Floor Fan: was $201 now $184 @ Home Depot
Beat the heat and score a saving on this iLiving floor fan. It's 30 inches in diameter, with an adjustable stand to get the best air circulation possible. Home Depot says this is a durable, heavy duty fan that's suitable for industrial or commercial use.
Outdoor power equipment
Milwaukee M18 String Grass Trimmer (Fuel): was $229 now $159 @ Home Depot
If you're already in the Milwaukee tool system or just looking to build out your yard toolset, you can snag the fuel-powered M18 String Grass Trimmer on sale for $70 off right now. Its easy-load trimmer head can reload 25 feet of line in under 30 seconds, and you can swap it out for a range of attachments.
Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Home Depot
This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic $2,000 discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.