Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is live — 23 deals I’d shop now on grills, patio furniture and more

Milwaukee M18 String Grass Trimmer (Fuel): was $229 now $159 @ Home Depot

If you're already in the Milwaukee tool system or just looking to build out your yard toolset, you can snag the fuel-powered M18 String Grass Trimmer on sale for $70 off right now. Its easy-load trimmer head can reload 25 feet of line in under 30 seconds, and you can swap it out for a range of attachments.