Hey Dude Black Friday sales are live — shop winter boots, holiday styles and more from $27
Shop 60% off the best Hey Dude sales during Cyber Week
If you're in search of a casual and trendy shoe that won't break the bank, look no further than Hey Dude. The viral footwear brand is well-known for its signature and unique shoe styles — and right now, they're hosting a massive Black Friday sale on their own site and on Amazon.
Hey Dude typically has a wide selection of discount shoes in its sale section — which is now boasting up to 60% off — but they rarely mark down their latest styles. However, in honor of Cyber Week, the brand is offering 25% off their new inventory, including winter boots, festive holiday shoes and other exclusive collections. All you have to do is enter code "CYBER" at check out to reap the benefits.
Amazon is also discounting select Hey Dude styles during its Black Friday sale, with deals starting at just $27. Whether you're looking for a stylish gift for a loved one or you're hoping to add a little festive flair to your wardrobe this season, Hey Dude has the perfect pair of shoes waiting for you.
Quick Links
- Hey Dude sale: deals from $27 @ Amazon
- Hey Dude Black Friday sale: 25% off with code "CYBER" @ Hey Dude
- Hey Dude holiday party collection: 25% off with code "CYBER" @ Hey Dude
- Hey Dude winter boot sale: 25% off with code "CYBER" @ Hey Dude
- Hey Dude holiday print shop: 25% off with code "CYBER" @ Hey Dude
- Hey Dude collegiate collection: 25% off with code "CYBER" @ Hey Dude
Hey Dude sales
Hey Dude Black Friday sale: up to 25% off w/ code 'CYBER' @ Hey Dude
In honor of Cyber week, Hey Dude is hosting a sale with up to 25% off brand-new styles. From festive holiday flats to cozy winter boots, Hey Dude has trendy shoe deals you don't want to miss. One of my personal favorite deals is on this pair of Bradley Classic boots (pictured), which were originally priced at $89 but are now $67 with code "CYBER".
Hey Dude holiday prints: up to 25% off w/ code 'CYBER' @ Hey Dude
Looking for a shoe for holiday party season? You're in luck because Hey Dude has tons of fun and festive styles perfect for celebrating. Plus, they're all 25% off. My personal favorite is this Wendy Winter Sweater style (pictured) that will be perfect for wearing to a holiday sweater-themed party. They're only $48 with code "CYBER".
Hey Dude sale: deals from $27 @ Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday sale is featuring epic discounts on select Hey Dude shoe styles from their collection. From slip ons to boots, you can snag a a pair of Hey Dudes with discounts up to 58% off on Amazon. I recommend the Wally Sport Mesh (pictured), because let's face it: You can't go wrong with a classic! This style gives you sock-like comfort with the classic Wally look. It's also lightweight but it also has support to allow you to move freely.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.