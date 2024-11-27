Hey Dude Black Friday sales are live — shop winter boots, holiday styles and more from $27

If you're in search of a casual and trendy shoe that won't break the bank, look no further than Hey Dude. The viral footwear brand is well-known for its signature and unique shoe styles — and right now, they're hosting a massive Black Friday sale on their own site and on Amazon.

Hey Dude typically has a wide selection of discount shoes in its sale section — which is now boasting up to 60% off — but they rarely mark down their latest styles. However, in honor of Cyber Week, the brand is offering 25% off their new inventory, including winter boots, festive holiday shoes and other exclusive collections. All you have to do is enter code "CYBER" at check out to reap the benefits.

Amazon is also discounting select Hey Dude styles during its Black Friday sale, with deals starting at just $27. Whether you're looking for a stylish gift for a loved one or you're hoping to add a little festive flair to your wardrobe this season, Hey Dude has the perfect pair of shoes waiting for you.

Hey Dude sales

Hey Dude Black Friday sale: up to 25% off w/ code 'CYBER' @ Hey Dude

In honor of Cyber week, Hey Dude is hosting a sale with up to 25% off brand-new styles. From festive holiday flats to cozy winter boots, Hey Dude has trendy shoe deals you don't want to miss. One of my personal favorite deals is on this pair of Bradley Classic boots (pictured), which were originally priced at $89 but are now $67 with code "CYBER".

Hey Dude holiday prints: up to 25% off w/ code 'CYBER' @ Hey Dude

Looking for a shoe for holiday party season? You're in luck because Hey Dude has tons of fun and festive styles perfect for celebrating. Plus, they're all 25% off. My personal favorite is this Wendy Winter Sweater style (pictured) that will be perfect for wearing to a holiday sweater-themed party. They're only $48 with code "CYBER".