Epic Dell Spring Sale — 5 laptop deals I'd shop this weekend

published

Save up to $700 on XPS, Alienware and more

XPS 16 shown on desk
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
The Dell Spring Sale is officially underway. Although it's not the biggest Dell sale I've seen, the PC manufacturer is discounting up to $700 off some of our favorite Dell premium laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get Dell laptops from $349 or monitors from $104. The sale also includes Alienware gaming monitors on sale from $329. Below I've rounded up 5 of the best Dell spring sales you can shop right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Dell coupons).

Best Dell Spring Sale Deals

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,199 now $899 at Dell

This Dell laptop is getting a tasty $300 discount. In terms of specs, you get a 14-inch 2.8K IPS display, Intel Core 7 Series 1 CPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. It's a solid machine for the price and we especially like its generous 32GB of RAM, which should make this laptop as future-proof as it gets.

View Deal
Dell G16 Gaming Laptop
Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Save $200 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop. Dell's G-series laptops are great options for gamers on a budget, packing gaming performance to rival competitors like Alienware at a fraction of the price. This configuration comes with a colorful 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz, Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,329 now $1,129 at Dell

Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

View Deal
Dell XPS 14
Dell XPS 14: was $1,649 now $1,349 at Dell

This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,349, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

View Deal
Dell XPS 16
Dell XPS 16: was $3,444 now $2,744 at Dell

Save $700 on one of Dell’s reliable XPS laptops. This particular configuration boasts a newer, more efficient Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. You also get a sharp 16.3-inch OLED 3840 x 2400 display. With these specs, you can easily hoard tabs, multitask, edit videos, and even play a few casual games if you’d like.

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

