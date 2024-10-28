Early Black Friday sale knocks 60% off Gymshark fitness gear — 7 deals I’d shop now
Gymshark has slashed prices on fitness gear ahead of Black Friday
It's not every day you can find reliable and high quality workout gear that doesn't break the bank. That's why we love Gymshark, a fitness apparel brand that makes some of best sports bras and best leggings we've tested.
In fact, you can save up to 60% right now during Gymshark's early Black Friday sale for both men and women. From everyday gym clothes to rest day essentials, Gymshark has everything you need to comfortably reach your fitness goals — at an attractive price.
In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, we expect to see more deals from Gymshark — but in the meantime, I recommend shopping my 7 favorite picks from the current sale and updating your fitness wardrobe now!
Quick links
- shop all Gymshark deals at Gymshark
- Gymshark Arrival Long Sleeve T-Shirt: was $26 now $20
- Gymshark Adapt Fleck Seamless Sports Bra: was $46 now $27
- Gymshark Rest Day Essentials Cargo Joggers: was $56 now $28
- Gymshark Flex Long Sleeve Crop Top: was $40 now $28
- Gymshark Crest Oversized Hoodie: was $46 now $32
- Gymshark Elevate Leggings: was $64 now $44
- Gymshark Rest Day Cotton Contour Pullover: was $60 now $48
Gymshark deals
Gymshark Arrival Long Sleeve T-Shirt: was $26 now $20 @ Gymshark
Gymshark long sleeve tee for just $20? Count us in. Stock up on your favorite essentials with this soft cotton addition that works as casual athletic wear and workout gear. There are a few different colors to choose from, however the Utilty Blue is the only one currently on sale.
Gymshark Adapt Fleck Seamless Sports Bra: was $46 now $27 @ Gymshark
Designed to be lightweight and breathable, working up a sweat isn't a problem with comfy material and supportive straps to keep you in check — and looking your best!
Gymshark Rest Day Essentials Cargo Joggers: was $56 now $28 @ Gymshark
Gymshark's Rest Day joggers are now 50% off before Black Friday. The men's joggers are super comfortable and casually stylish with a drawcord waist for an adjustable fit. The joggers come in a range of colors and sizes.
Gymshark Flex Long Sleeve Crop Top: was $40 now $28 @ Gymshark
This classic Gymshark long sleeve crop top is for all the lifters out there. The top will help you be your best, set by set, thanks to its sweat-wicking technology and soft-yet-supportive fabric.
Gymshark Crest Oversized Hoodie: was $46 now $32 @ Gymshark
This Oversized Crest Hoodie is perfect for both heading to the gym or wearing casually. It features a warm and soft interior, a drawcord hood and a pouch pocket.
Gymshark Elevate Leggings: was $64 now $44 @ Gymshark
Gymshark leggings are rated some of the best gym leggings you can buy, and at just $44, this top-rated pair is a complete steal in our opinion.
Gymshark Rest Day Cotton Contour Pullover: was $60 now $48 @ Gymshark
Perfect for wearing during your warm up or around the house on your off day, this pullover featuring a batwing sleeve, is a cool and comfortable look you'll love. Plus, it will stand out thanks to its unique seam lines.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.