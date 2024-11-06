Early Black Friday Christmas tree sale — save up to 50% at Amazon, Wayfair and more

It's no secret that the holidays can be stressful! From decorating your home to hosting a house full of guests, the list is never ending. However, there's one way to make your holiday prep a bit simpler: buying an artificial Christmas tree.

In fact, early Black Friday sales at retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair and more are slashing the prices of artificial trees. The best part? Many come pre-lit, can be set up in minutes and you won't have to worry about picking up pine needles for months to come.

Sure, chopping down a real Christmas tree is cool — but it's definitely not as simple as having a pre-decorated artificial tree show up on your doorstep. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite artificial Christmas trees to shop ahead of Black Friday.

Christmas Tree Deals

Christmas tree sale: up to 40% off @ Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill is one of the most popular artificial Christmas tree companies — and right now you can shop a wide variety of tree options with up to 40% off in savings. Plus, you'll get free shipping, too.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $11. The sale includes small pre-lit trees as well as taller fully decorated trees.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $12 @ Target

From mini table-top trees to trees standing up to 10 feet tall, Target has an artificial Christmas tree to suit just about any room's need. The deals are starting at just $12.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

Looking for the perfect little tree for your apartment or an accent tree for the entrance of your home? Look no further than this adorable 3 foot tree that comes with a burlap bag base. It's pre-lit and has individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches that look real.

Veikous Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree: was $99 now $89 @ Home Depot

If you love the color pink, this Christmas tree will fit in perfectly with your decor. Standing at 6.5 feet, it's pre-lit, which makes it easy to set up. However, Veikous recommends taking some time to fluff out the branches to make it look its best.

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $134 now $107 @ Amazon

In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.

Green Fir 4' Fresh Cut Christmas Tree: was $150 now $116 @ Wayfair

Do you love the magic of a real Christmas tree? Well, this 4ft green fir tree from Wayfair will bring that feeling right to your doorstep. It’s sustainably farmed and comes included with a tree stand — they recommend keeping the reservoir in the stand full with water to keep the tree looking fresh. Although it's small, it's the perfect option if you’re short on space or want to have multiple trees in different rooms.