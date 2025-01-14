Columbia's winter sale knocks 40% off apparel — 9 deals I'd shop from $25
Cozy jackets, fleece and vests for less
Consistent freezing temperatures, snowy conditions galore and an uptick in weekend ski trips mean one thing — winter is in full swing! So, if you're looking to stock up on warm and cozy essentials, there's no better time than the present.
In fact, Columbia can be your one-stop shop for cold-weather apparel. Even better? The outerwear brand is hosting an epic winter sale with up to 40% off. The sale offers plenty of great deals to explore ranging from hoodies and fleeces to vests and jackets starting at just $25.
If you’re in need of a winter wardrobe upgrade, Columbia has you covered this season and beyond. Check out my top picks from the sale!
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's winter sale
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece: was $50 now $25
- Columbia Steens Mountain Fleece Vest: was $40 now $30
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket: was $65 now $34
- Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic: was $60 now $36
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50
- Columbia Slope Edge II Vest: was $100 now $50
- Columbia Panorama Long Jacket: was $115 now $86
- Columbia Powder Lite II Insulated Jacket: was $130 now $97
- Columbia Icelandite TurboDown II Jacket: was $350 now $175
Best Columbia Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage.
This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
Ideal for chilly days, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!
Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece jacket that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your chilly outdoor adventures. It also features a hidden snap closure for easy on and off.
Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a hood round out the features of this primo puffer.
Bundle up in this insulated jacket that was built to keep you dry and warm! The waterproof and breathable jacket features thermal-reflective tech, 550-fill synthetic down and winter-ready features. It's great for just about everything winter-related including hiking and skiing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.