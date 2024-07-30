Massive summer sale at Columbia — 11 deals I’d buy starting from $16

Columbia has long been a trusted brand among outdoor enthusiasts, and their summer sale is slashing prices on everything from the best hiking boots we've tested to camping accessories. Whether you’re looking for cold or warm-weather gear to keep you comfy (and dry) during the next adventure, Columbia has a little something for everyone.

Right now, you can save up to 50% off a plethora of products from Columbia’s website, which includes plenty of long-lasting apparel, rainwear, and even a few of the best hyrdation backpacks. There’s an awful lot to choose from, but to save you some time, I’ve narrowed down my favorites to a select few.

Want to reconnect with the great outdoors? Here are 11 Columbia deals that’ll put some sunshine on your shoulders — without draining your bank account.

Best Columbia deals for men

Columbia Watertight II Jacket: was $100 now $56 @ Columbia

Featuring waterproof-breathable nylon fabric (to keep moisture from seeping inside), Columbia’s Omni-Tech seams are complemented by an adjustable storm hood, drawcord, and abrasion-resistant chin guard (to prevent chafing when you’re on the move). Every hiker should own a good rain jacket, and this one offers all the basics you could ask for in a classic fit.

Columbia PFG Bahama Vent: was $75 now $56 @ Columbia

If you’ve got a few more fishing trips planned for the summer, these uber-comfy slip-ons feature a vented midsole and stain-resistant yarns to keep your feet clean…even after cleaning a big catch. There are multiple drainage ports underneath to keep water flowing when wading through water, and an Omni-Grip outsole to keep you sure-footed – especially in slippery conditions. If fishing isn’t your thing, they also make for great poolside or boating shoes.

Columbia Drainmaker XTR: was $80 now $60 @ Columbia

Featuring a mindful mix of mesh, webbing, and synthetic materials in the upper to provide a fast-drying fit, these ultra-lightweight kicks are ideal for any activity that involves wet feet, thanks to multiple drainage ports wedged between the midsole cushioning. Columbia’s Omni-Grip LT platform provides plenty of traction as you leap from rock to rock, with rubber outsole lugs to take on technical terrain.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket: was $160 now $82 @ Columbia

Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets and elastic cuffs round out the features of this primo puffer.

Best Columbia deals for women

Columbia Novo Trail: was $75 now $45 @ Columbia

If your current hiking shoes are looking a little long in the tooth, check out these versatile clompers from Columbia. Featuring flexible forefoot zones and the company’s Omni-Max energy system underfoot, you can expect unparalleled traction and stability on the uphills, and a well-cushioned ride on the downhills. When things get muddy, never fear: Omni-Shield technology is there to keep your tootsies clean and dry during inclement weather.

Columbia Arcadia II Jacket: was $100 now $56 @ Columbia

Are you ready for anything Mother Nature can throw at you? Then you can expect to get wet…but not too wet, if you have this shapely shell on hand. This totally waterproof jacket features a self-packable design, full-seam sealing, adjustable cuffs, and a breathable mesh lining to keep airflow moving without weighing you down. Zippered hand pockets and an adjustable storm hood round out the features.

Columbia Hatana Breathe: was $100 now $60 @ Columbia

Looking for a versatile hiking shoe that isn’t afraid of the occasional rock scramble? These breathable bouncers feature an open cell mesh with synthetic overlays and TPU Midfoot Structure to provide premium protection with every step, paired with an Adapt Trax tread to keep you stable on any terrain, rain or shine. Whether you’re running or hiking, these shoes are worth their weight in oxygen.

Best Columbia accessory deals

Columbia SS Double Wall Vacuum Cocktail: was $22 now $16 @ Columbia

When it’s time to wind down at the end of the day, a proper drinking receptacle is always welcome around the campfire. This 12-ounce no-sweat cocktail tumbler is insulated to keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold, thanks to the durable 18/8 stainless steel construction and double wall vacuum insulation. Bonus: it even comes with a straw!

Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle 22L Backpack: was $60 now $44 @ Columbia

When it comes to fishing essentials, it doesn’t get much more basic than baggage, which becomes increasingly invaluable during any tech-heavy excursion. This 22-liter backpack features external bungee storage for wet gear and an adjustable fishing rod carrier to boot. Since we live in the future, there’s even a padded laptop sleeve inside to accommodate screens up to 15 inches.



Columbia Trek 28L Rucksack: was $75 now $45 @ Columbia

Ready to ruck? You will be with this 28-liter rucksack, which features a fully padded back, adjustable sternum and shoulder straps, a front accessory pocket, and two exterior zippered pockets. There’s also a 15-inch laptop sleeve inside, so you can plug in and out (of nature) as you please. Adventure awaits, fellow wanderers!