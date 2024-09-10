Columbia fall apparel sale — 7 deals on jackets, fleeces and more starting at $18

Fall is just days away — and if you're excited for the crisp weather and cozy vibes, you're going to love the sale that Columbia is currently hosting.

Right now, the outdoor clothing brand is offering up to 50% on fall outerwear. We're talking Columbia jackets, fleeces, vests and more starting at just $18. As if that wasn't exciting enough, you can also get an extra 20% off select fall styles when you become a Columbia member (signing up is free via this link).

Whether you have fall camping trips lined up or you're just hoping to upgrade your fall wardrobe, Columbia has everything you need to stay protected from the elements. Check out my 7 favorite outerwear deals from the sale. Plus check out my favorite camping deals at REI.

Best Columbia Deals

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover (Women's): was $50 now $18 @ Columbia

This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50 that guards against skin damage. Plus, we're loving this burgundy color for fall.

Columbia Castle Dale Fleece Vest (Men's): was $35 now $21 @ Columbia

This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's ): was $65 now $28 @ Columbia

The perfect grab and go zip up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in several different colors, although only the Skyler Blue and Canteen Green hues are on sale. Either way, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall.

Columbia Landroamer Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $48 @ Columbia

Perfect for hiking in a wet climate, this waterproof and breathable jacket is built with a durable, ripstop shell. It features a drawcord-adjustable hood and hem, along with adjustable sleeve cuffs that seal in warmth and give you a personalized and comfortable fit.

Columbia Long Valley Rain Trench II (Women's): was $130 now $52 @ Columbia

Whether you're heading to work in the city or you're hiking on the backcountry trails, this rain trench will keep you protected from the elements. Attached, you'll find an adjustable hood for coverage from a storm. It also has just the right stretch and breathable back venting so you'll be able to move in comfort — and stay dry!

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $160 now $65 @ Columbia

Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets and elastic cuffs round out the features of this primo puffer.