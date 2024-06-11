Celebrate dad with deals! Get up to 50% off Nike, YETI and Brooks at Dick’s

Dick's Sporting Goods is rolling out an impressive Father's Day sale that offers deals on last-minute gifts and summer essentials for all the dads in your life. Whether he's an avid golfer, a fitness enthusiast or a great outdoorsman, the sale provides an opportunity to show dad just how much you appreciate him.

The Father's Day savings event offers up to 50% off on top brands like Stanley, Nike, YETI, Brooks and more. But hurry! Today is the last day that the standard shipping option will guarantee your gifts arrive before Father's Day. You can also get eligible items faster by choosing the same-day delivery or store pickup options.

From stylish athletic gear like this Nike Men's Dri-FIT Victory Striped Golf Polo to functional outdoor equipment like the Solo Stove Mesa XL Fire Pit, there's a little something that will make this Father's Day memorable for every type of dad. Here are the top 7 deals I think dad will love.

Dick’s Father's Day Sale

Stanley 20 oz. Trigger Action Vacuum Mug: was $27 now $20 @ Dick's

This Stanley mug is just as tough and reliable as Dad. He will be able to take his favorite beverage on the go without having to worry about any drops or spills thanks to its stainless steel and leakproof design. It fits easily in a car cup holder, making it the perfect travel or commute companion.

Nike Men's Dri-FIT Victory Striped Golf Polo: was $58 now $32 @ Dick's

This Nike polo makes a great gift for a golf-loving dad, thanks to its relaxed and comfortable fit. He will appreciate its breathable and sweat wicking fabric when he's out on the course during those long rounds of summer golf. The stylish polo will also enhance his performance and allows him to fully power through his swing.

VRST Men's Limitless 4-Way Stretch 5 Pocket Athletic Fit Pant: was $88 now $40 @ Dick's

It's not often that you come across a pair of pants that you can wear during your work out and to the office — but these versatile pants with an athletic fit offer that exact option. The comfortable pants feature a straight leg silhouette with extra room in the hip and thigh. They are also moisture wicking so they will keep you dry during your commute, workout and everything in between.

Solo Stove Mesa XL Fire Pit: was $110 now $80 @ Dick's

Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa XL burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit nearly 5 stars.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: was $140 now $105 @ Dick's

If you’re looking for a plush running shoe, but you need some extra support, the Adrenaline GTS 23 is a popular choice. The shoe made with a soft, subtle cushioning you don’t really feel on the run. It has Brooks' DNA Loft midsole foam, which doesn’t have an awful lot of sink-in comfort, but once you break it in, will fit like a glove.

Blackstone 22” On The Go Griddle with Hood: was $199 now $149 @ Dick's

Perfect for the dad who loves to tailgate or camp, this low maintenance on-the-go griddle will quickly cook up all your summer grilling favorites including burgers, hot dogs, steaks, veggies and more. It's also designed for an efficient and easy clean up, so you can get back to the game or the trails faster.