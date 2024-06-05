Brooks summer sale — 7 deals I recommend from $11

Running is one of the best exercises for burning calories. If you want to invest in one of the best running shoes, now is a great time as one of our favorite brands has a massive sale happening right now.

For a limited time, Brooks is taking up to 50% off select running shoes and apparel. After discount, prices start as low as $10. This is one of the biggest Brooks sales I've seen. Below are nine deals you can get right now.

Apparel

Brooks Carbonite Socks: was $18 now $11 @ Brooks

Smooth, snug, and breathable, the Brooks Carbonite Socks are perfect for both outdoor runs and workout sessions at the gym. We especially like that they feature a reflective strip that makes them highly visible at night.

Brooks Method 5" Short Tight (Women's): was $60 now $30 @ Brooks

The Method 5-inch Short Tight is made of Brooks DriLayer fabric, which wicks away sweat to keep you dry during your runs. It features multiple storage options with two side pockets and a back pocket that can accommodate a phone. It's 50% off in select colors/sizes.

Brooks Run Visible Short Sleeve: was $75 now $56 @ Brooks

Love early morning/nighttime runs? This high visibility shirt has 3M Scotchlite reflectivity built in, so you're visible to drivers and other runners no matter the time of day. It's also made of quick-drying material, so you'll remain dry even on hot, humid days.

Running shoes

Brooks Revel 6 (Men's): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're new to the world of running and don't want to spend too much, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 6 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. The woman's shoe is also on sale for $79.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's): was $140 now $89 @ Brooks

This is last season's model, but don't let this put you off. It remains a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology, which is meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. The men's shoe is also on sale for $89 at Brooks.

Brooks Glycerine 20 (Women's): was $160 now $99 @ Brooks

For a running shoe with excellent cushioning, opt for the Brooks Glycerine 20. The DNA LOFT v3 foam offers supreme softness, and these shoes have good traction for road running and walking. They're currently on sale for 38% off. The men's shoe is also on sale for $99.