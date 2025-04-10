Black Friday came early at Home Depot — here's 29 deals I’d shop for my home from $10
All the outdoor deals I would shop for my home
Despite it only being April, Home Depot's Spring Black Friday has officially sprung! The home improvement retailer is hosting a huge sale from now through April 16 with Black Friday-worthy deals on all the best spring essentials.
Whether you're shopping for patio furniture or gardening essentials, Home Depot can help improve your outdoor space for less. If you're ready to upgrade your grill for barbecue season, you can shop a wide range of outdoor cooking options from $99. Hoping to replace your gas mower? Look no further than the Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for just $349.
Ready to whip your home into shape for the season ahead? Home Depot has you covered — but there's only a week left of the sale, so you'll want to get shopping ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10
- Scotts Mulch: get 5 for $10
- Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $87
- StyleWell Amberview 6-Piece Outdoor Dining Set: was $129 now $99
- Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179
- Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack): was $399 now $199
- Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $429 now $349
- Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $407 now $355
- Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $619 now $449
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot
Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.
Scotts Mulch: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot
Mulching your yard isn't always a fun task — but at least with this deals from the Home Depot, you'll be saving big. Get 5 bags of mulch for just $10 right now. You can pick from Red, Black and Brown and feel confident that you mulch will maintain its color for up to 1 year thanks to Color Advantage.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
At just $99, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.
This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its UV-protected acrylic canopy fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. The umbrella is made of durable aluminum and steel frame construction. Now $100 off, it comes in two additional colors.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
Home Depot Spring Black Friday Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Staple everything in your path together! This tool from Ryobi is currently on sale for a $30 discount, making it a great buy if you're already in the ecosystem. It doesn't come with a battery, so you'll need to buy one separately if you don't already have one.
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
The Milwaukee M12 Cordless Combo Kit includes a cordless subcompact hammer drill, an impact driver, and three batteries to keep your new tools topped up while you work.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.
The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.
You can save $170 on this propane gas grill, which comes with three burners and work areas on either side. The grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron and the grill has a 10 year limited warranty.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $367 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.