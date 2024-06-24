Best Buy is offering a free $50 credit with select video games — here’s how to get it
Gamers can enjoy steep discounts this week
Best Buy Member Deal Days is here, and there are some huge savings to be had for gamers. The 7-day event features deals for paying My Best Buy members only. (You can sign up from $49/year at Best Buy).
Regardless of your platform of choice, there's something for you, from $29 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller or a new SSD for your PS5 for $72 off. If you're shopping for new games, you can also score a free $50 credit with you spend $125 or more. Below, I've rounded up the best gaming deals in Best Buy's sale.
My Best Buy: from $49/year @ Best Buy
My Best Buy members get access to special deals. Although there is a free tier, this week's sale is for paying members only. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Best Best Buy gaming deals
Video games: spend $125, get $50 reward @ Best Buy
Heads up, gamers. When you spend $125 or more on video games at Best Buy, members will get a free $50 promotional credit. The sale includes a variety of Xbox, Switch, and PS5 games such as Super Mario Party, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Elden Ring, and more.
SanDisk 256GB microSD card: was $37 now $26 @ Best Buy
Add a chunk of storage to your Nintendo Switch with this Mushroom Kingdom-branded microSD card that offers "plug and play" storage expansion.
Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $46 @ Best Buy
Looking for a second controller for a friend, or just want a new color? Best Buy's Plus Member discount applies to a series of color options for Microsoft's excellent controller.
Blue Yeti X Mic: was $169 now $123 @ Best Buy
My favorite podcasting mic, the Yeti X from Blue is pretty chunky, but can be attached to a mount with ease. It comes with Blue's VO!CE software for broadcast-quality audio.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: was $179 now $150 @ Best Buy
The best Xbox controller around, the Elite Series 2 comes with an internal battery and swappable components to customize it per game. It also has a carry case that can be used to charge it.
Crucial 2TB SSD: was $228 now $156 @ Best Buy
The PS5 doesn't offer a storage card like the Xbox does, but this SSD expansion is a relatively easy way to more than triple your available space, especially with games getting larger every year.
Arcade 1Up Cabinet: was $499 now $362 @ Best Buy
This multi-game cabinet offers a variety of Pac-Man titles to play, as well as Galaga, Dig Dug, Galaxian, and more, all with authentic arcade controls and visuals.
