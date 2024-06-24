Best Buy is offering a free $50 credit with select video games — here’s how to get it

My Best Buy: from $49/year @ Best Buy

My Best Buy members get access to special deals. Although there is a free tier, this week's sale is for paying members only. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.