Back to school headphone deals — 9 deals I recommend from $19
Epic savings on Apple, Sony, Bose and more
Whether you need them for your commute, to relax after a long day of classes, or just for working out — there are plenty of back to school headphone deals you can take advantage of right now.
We've done some digging across today's best back to school sales and found some huge savings on best over ear headphones and best wireless earbuds we've tested, notably across Amazon and Target.
Whether it's AirPods as low as $79 at Amazon , a sizable discount on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, or the popular JLab Go Air buds for just under $20 at Target, there's something for every budget. Here are our picks for the best back-to-school headphone deals. (For more discounts, check out our guide to today's best headphone deals).
Quick Links
- JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 @ Target
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
- JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- AirPods 2nd Generation: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Target
- Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Target
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
Best back-to-school headphone deals
JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 @ Target
Ideal for fitness fanatics, the JLab Go Air Sport are comfortable for long periods and secure thanks to the ear hook design. A 32-hour battery is very impressive, too, and there are three EQ settings to choose from.
Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
Save 40% on JBL's earbuds, offering 32 hours of battery and water and dust resistance, as well as what the manufacturer calls Deep Bass — ideal for when you need that extra little push.
AirPods 2nd Generation: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Perfect for iPhone owners, AirPods instantly connect to your Apple devices and can even switch between them as you do. They also have impressive sound quality and over 24 hours of battery life.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Target
Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer 24 hours of battery life with ANC and transparency mode for users to toggle between. They're also sweat and water-resistant, making them ideal for workouts.
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon
These adorable earbuds offer noise cancelling in a compact form factor that also weighs just 4.8 grams — making them an ideal travel companion. There are other colorways available, but this version has an Olivia Rodrigo custom look and two additional EQ options, too.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Target
Beats have come a long way from their bass-heavy origins, and are now packing AirPods-like features for Apple users like instant connection. These offer noise cancelling, multiple profiles for better listening, and USB-C charging.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 @ Amazon
Widely regarded as one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can get thanks to excellent noise cancelling and a crystal-clear mic, the QuietComfort Ultra also offer fantastic audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
The biggest AirPods are also the best-sounding, with a comfortable fit and secure ear seal that ensures fantastic noise cancelling for music, podcasts, or whatever else you use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac for.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.