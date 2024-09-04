Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off furniture and decor — 9 deals I'd shop now from $19

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit obsessed with Anthropologie and the brand's stylish and distinctive clothing collections. But recently, I've started exploring their home section and I'm here to report that it's filled to the brim with chic and functional pieces that will instantly transform your space.

In fact, Anthropologie is currently offering up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles, bedding and more. While it's no secret the store is typically a bit pricey, their sale selections are the perfect opportunity to get those coveted items at a more attractive price.

Right now, I have my eye on the gorgeous Linen Duvet Cover that is $100 off right now. I also wouldn't mind adding the cozy Carved Check Faux Fur Throw Blanket to my cart for just $94. Check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from the Anthropologie sale.

Best Home Deals

Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle: was $32 now $19 @ Anthropologie

This charming mushroom-shaped candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features a tropical fusion of scents including lychee, pink dragon fruit and juicy rambutan swirled with sweet vanilla bean and citrusy musk.

Spindle-Edge Mini Cheese Board & Knife: was $48 now $24 @ Anthropologie

Perfect as a gift for your favorite hostess or as a cute and useful staple in your own kitchen, this mini cheese board features a charming spindle-style trim and comes with a matching knife. The mango wood set is ideal for serving up your favorite cheeses and spreads.

Ada Bath Towel Collection: was $38 now $29 @ Anthropologie

Add some simple style to your bathroom with this timeless taupe bath towel collection. Made of 100% cotton the plush towels will transform your bathroom or powder room into a luxurious spa in no time.

Rowen Dinner Plates, Set of 4: was $72 now $44 @ Anthropologie

This set of four plates were handmade in Portugal and finished with a reactive glaze to add a touch of unique style. The gorgeously gleaming stoneware is dishwasher and microwave safe. The plates also come in a classic white finish.

Carved Check Faux Fur Throw Blanket: was $138 now $94 @ Anthropologie

Lounge in luxury with this extremely soft, oversized, faux fur throw blanket. Ideal for curling up on the couch for movie marathons or draping over an accent chair for a touch of style, the blanket's chic checkered designed paired with its cool mint hue will stand out in any room.

Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $129 @ Anthropologie

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and its simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.

Flourish Iridescent Glass Table Lamp: was $228 now $169 @ Anthropologie

This timeless lamp with a rounded glass base provides a soft illumination and serves as a gorgeous accent piece. Also available in light blue and gray, it will add an element of design and sophistication to your home.

Washed Linen Duvet Cover (King): was $318 now $219 @ Anthropologie

It doesn't get much cozier than this washed linen duvet cover with a relaxed, lived-in look. The fabric is durable while still feeling super soft and cozy. The quilt is on sale in every size (except full) and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions. Plus, its color is called guacamole which gets major bonus points in my book.