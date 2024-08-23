Massive Amazon weekend sale — 25 deals I'd grab on tech, apparel, patio furniture and more

If you're anything like us, your weekend is booked solid with the perfect mix of relaxation — and shopping! With Labor Day a little over a week away, the early holiday sales are already sizzling.

Amazon currently has some huge early Labor Day sales on everything from home goods and kitchen appliance to trendy apparel and top-notch tech. I'm personally tempted to buy the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX for just $139. And with Labor Day Weekend barbecues coming up, you can't go wrong with $120 off the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill.

If you're holding off until actual Labor Day Weekend to make your big purchases, there's no harm in doing some weekend window shopping. However, there's also no promises these unreal deals will still be available. Check out my 25 favorite Amazon deals of the weekend.

Best Amazon Weekend Deals

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

Get clean, great tasting water from the tap when you filter it with this Brita priced at just $18. The filter pitcher cuts the taste and odor of chlorine and also reduces copper, cadmium and mercury impurities. It's easy to use and its Electronic SmartLight filter indicator lets you know when it's time to change your Brita filter.

Echo Pop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $24 @ Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 46% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

AUTOMET Sweatshirts Half Zip (Women's): was $52 now $26 @ Amazon

If you're hoping to snag the Lululemon Scuba hoodie but don't want to pay full price, this Amazon dupe is the next best thing — and it's a quarter of the price. I personally own both the Amazon version and the Lululemon version and there really isn't much of a difference when it comes to the look and style. I would say that the Amazon version is a tad less soft, but that's to be expected with the significantly lower price. The also sweatshirt comes in a variety of colors. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sport Mesh Slip-On Shoe: was $64 now from $36 @ Amazon

With an airy mesh upper, cushioned ankle collar and flexible support, these shoes were designed with activity in mind. They are sure to be an instant favorite in your shoe lineup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers significantly enhanced performance and faster app load times. With support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, it's perfect for users with advanced routers. The device provides access to all essential apps, and its sleek matte black design blends perfectly into any setup.

Cooluli Mini Fridge: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This Cooluli mini fridge is super-cute, and can hold four cans as well as having room for extra snacks like a bar of chocolate. It can also be used to store skincare and beauty products. It comes in several fun color options (even including cow print!)

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike the Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon

Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a summer party, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259 now $139 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX: was $329 now $139 @ Amazon

Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: was $329 now $267 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and in our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven review we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast, and you can cook on multiple levels at once, which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Devoko Dining Set: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills , this 7-piece patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions. What’s more, it’s 20% off — which makes it a great deal to grab.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your summer drinks. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to our space.

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $549 now $409 @ Amazon

The eero Pro 6E is one of the best deals on a mesh router system you can get right now. With Wi-Fi 6E on board, you can get speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, but this mesh router also has a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. The eero Pro 6E can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection but it can also support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. To top it off, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $639 now $519 @ Amazon

With three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. This 19% discount isn't as high as some of the other Weber savings at Amazon right now, but the limited-time deal still deserves a shoutout.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.