Amazon Prime Day preview sale — 13 deals I’d buy on Echo, Blink, Ring and more with up to 50% off

Prime Day is getting close, but you don't have to wait until the big day itself to start shopping some of the best deals. Amazon is holding a Prime Day Early Access sale right now that's slashing the prices of its hardware. These deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free Prime trial if you're not already a member.

If you want to boost your home security setup, I'd recommend getting this Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini 2 bundle for £54 at Amazon. Blink makes some of the best security cameras, particularly for budget shoppers and they're even better value after this discount.

There could be better deals closer to Prime Day, but shopping early means you can secure the items you want before they sell out. Keep scrolling to see all the top deals I'm shopping before the event.

Echo

Echo Spot: was £79 now £49 @ Amazon

Add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom for Alexa music, voice controls, and weather info at a glance. This new device is already 20% off for Amazon Prime members — although this offer is available in limited quantities, so get it while you can.

Blink

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was £124 now £54 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 56% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Home Security Starter Kit: was £154 now £66 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor camera, Blink Mini 2 Indoor camera, and a Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Blink Outdoor + Blink Video Doorbell bundle: was £214 now £73 @ Amazon

This bundle contains two Blink Outdoor cameras, a Blink Video Doorbell and a Sync Module 2. Our Blink Outdoor review concluded that it's one of the best security cameras for budget shoppers, while our Blink Video Doorbell review praised its ease of use and long battery life.

Ring

Ring Indoor Cam two-pack: was £99 now £49 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter. This deal gets you two cameras for £49.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime bundle: was £189 now £79 @ Amazon

Score the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with a Ring Chime for £79, a 58% discount. This video doorbell is simple to use and install, records 1080p video and comes with features like instant notifications, live view and two-way talk. It's missing person and package detection, but is otherwise good value.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit: was £249 now £99 @ Amazon

Containing a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, this Ring Alarm kit helps you keep on top of your home security. Our Ring Alarm review said it was easy to install and use, and it's a great deal after this discount. However, note that the newer Ring Alarm Pack S (£219) is now available.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was £359 now £199 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. This bundle also gets you two Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus cameras for 44% off.

Eero

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was £99 now £64 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable Wi-Fi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

eero 6+: was £299 now £199 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support that’s actually made by Amazon. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they’re easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero’s mesh routers, there’s also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo dot as a mesh extender for free but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone’s hotspot to get your home network back online.

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was £549 now £384 @ Amazon

The eero Pro 6E is a mesh Wi-Fi system from eero that can cover up to 6,000 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi 6E signal. Likewise, each unit supports more than 100 connected devices. The eero Pro 6E also has a wider design than the more compact eero 6+ but it's still compact enough to easily tuck away in a bookshelf. At the back, you'll find one gigabit Ethernet port as well as an auto-sensing 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port for multi-gig internet. In our eero Pro 6E review, we praised its quick setup process and the built in Zigbee and Bluetooth radios for controlling your smart home devices.

Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was £599 now £449 @ Amazon

Eero's Wi-Fi 7 router has fallen in price. Our Eero Max 7 review praised this router's ease of use and simple installation process, and said it delivers good speed at a modest price. There are faster Wi-Fi 7 routers available, but at this price the Eero Max 7 is a solid option for most users.

