Amazon Pet Day sale is live — save up to 50% on treats, food, toys and more

As a pet-owner, I'm no stranger to spoiling my dog with all his favorite treats and toys (even if he does destroy them in a matter of seconds). And while my heart feels full when giving him the very best, my bank account doesn't always tend to agree. Fortunately, Amazon Pet Day is here to help!

For a limited time, Amazon is hosting a huge sale with up to 50% off all things pet related. If you're a dog or cat owner, you're in luck. I've compiled a list of pet essentials that are now on sale from just $9. From treats and food to dog cameras and beds, here's everything I recommend shopping from Amazon Pet Day.

Best Amazon Pet Deals

Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats: was $16 now $9 at Amazon With 45% off the usual price, this is the first Amazon Pet Day deal I'm adding to my cart. My dog absolutely loves these treats and patiently awaits them after his walks. The Blue Buffalo treats are made with real beef for a taste dogs just can't resist! You'll feel great rewarding your furry friend since they contain no artificial preservatives, corn, wheat or soy.

Bedfolks Calming Donut Dog Bed : was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect for both dogs and cats, this donut bed was made specifically for animals with anxiety. It features a round shape so your pet can easily curl up and its raised rim provides neck and head support. This creates a sense of security, which helps your dog to relax their muscles and stay calm. I bought this bed for my dog and he definitely sleeps more soundly and comfortably.

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment: was $44 now $29 at Amazon It's always wise to keep your pet's flea and tick treatments up to date, especially in the spring and summer when the latter can absolutely thrive. With 33% currently knocked off the treatment, you should take advantage while you can. This version is for small dogs, but there are discounts on all sizes. (I just picked this one because it looks like my pup).

Furbo 360° Dog Camera: was $99 now $47 at Amazon Keep an eye on your pets while they're on their own with this camera, which also doubles as a treat dispenser to keep them out of mischief. This offers full HD resolution, a built-in mic and speaker, full night vision, a 160-degree FOV and is compatible with Alexa.

Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin: was $83 now $63 at Amazon My dog has allergies and very sensitive skin — but when we switched him to this Sensitive Stomach and Skin formula by Hill's Science Diet, it was very clear he felt relief and wasn't scratching quite as much. It features prebiotic fiber to fuel beneficial gut bacteria and support a balanced microbiome, as well as omega-6s and Vitamin E to promote a healthy coat.

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder: was $89 now $71 at Amazon Keep your cat's (or small dog's) dinner on the right schedule with this automatic feeder. The Wi-Fi-enabled device can dispense up to 10 feeds a day, and offers 10 different voice recordings. It's controlled via the companion app, and records your feeding record for future reference.