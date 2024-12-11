Amazon knocks 50% off Under Armour gear ahead of the holidays — 21 deals I’d shop now
Save big on sneakers, hoodies, leggings and more
Shopping for a fitness enthusiast this holiday season? Look no further than Under Armour, the athletic apparel brand that makes some of our favorite sneakers, hoodies, leggings and more. Even better? Select Under Armour styles are now on sale at Amazon ahead of the holidays.
For instance, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt is just $20. In the market for a cozy sweatshirt? I recommend the Rival Fleece Big Logo Hoodie, which is now up to 40% off. If you're shopping for a runner, there's also tons of great deals on top-rated sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Under Armour finds starting at just $12.
Quick Links
- shop all Under Armour deals on Amazon
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $12
- Under Armour Blitzing Cap Adjustable (Women's): was $28 now from $12
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now from $20
- Under Armour Tech V Neck T-Shirt (Women’s): was $25 now $17
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 ½ Zip (Men's): was $45 now from $21
- Under Armour HeatGear Leggings (Women's): was $50 now from $24
- Under Armour Rival Fleece Logo Hoodie (Women's): was $55 now from $33
- Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle: was $50 now $40
- Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Women's): was $75 now from $50
- Under Armour Charged Verssert 2 (Men's): was $75 now from $52
Best Under Armour Apparel Deals
If you're in the market for some new training gear, this best-selling men's activewear t-shirt should be topping your list. It's quick-drying, super soft and features 4-way stretch construction that gives you free range of motion. We love the vast array of colors and size options — and the fact that it starts at just $12.
Just $14 for UA shorts? Made from the famous UA Tech fabric which is quick-drying, the material wicks to keep you dry, too.
This mid-impact sports bra delivers strategic support and is tailored for medium-support activities like cycling, weight training and boxing.
This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft, and with 30% off, it’s an excellent deal.
Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage.
Save a whopping 50% on Under Armour's most legendary HeatGear leggings with sweat-wicking material for fast-drying action. The leggings have 4-way stretch construction and ergonomic flatlock seams, so that you can avoid nasty chaffing. There's also dozens of other colors to choose from, but you'll have to sift around to find the best deals in your size.
Need a training shirt with long sleeves? Look no further than this Tech 2.0 top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the shirt is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat and dries really fast.
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.
These men's leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. Lightweight, stretchy and sweat-wicking, they offer superior coverage and performance so you can look and feel comfortable while you train.
Let's be real: who doesn't love a half zip? Loose, light, and cooling, this half zip from Under Armour is a must-have for before, after and even during training sessions. It features an aerodynamic cut, sweat-wicking material and stretchy fabric that's built to last.
"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this oversized hoodie. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight hoodie that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.
This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. It features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.
Get ready for chilly season with the super cozy Rival fleece hoodie. It's thin enough to sit underneath a jacket but retains heat using an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with brushed inside.
Durable joggers are hard to come by — which is why we love this versatile pair from Under Armour. They come with a ribbed waistband, an external drawcord and plenty of pocket space.
If you plan on braving bigger elements when you run, consider this three-layer softshell jacket from Under Armour. Featuring ColdGear Infrared technology to hold in body heat and UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing breathability, this super-stretchy shell should protect you from the occasional mountain squall. You also get three zip pockets, and a drawcord along the bottom hem for a custom fit.
Best Under Armour Shoe & Accessory Deals
I don't know about you, but finding any cap for $12 feels like a bargain to me, especially when it's sweat-resistant and made by the UA team.
Under Armour makes the best darn no-shows I've ever rocked. These stretchy, absorbent sports socks are comfortable and perhaps more importantly, long-lasting.
Need to keep all your stuff safe? This Under Armour Hustle 5.0 backpack has a water resistant finish, an air-mesh padded back panel and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps. There's a padded pocket inside with enough space for a 15-inch laptop and a separate bottom pocket to store shoes or laundry.
This Under Armour duffle is now on sale from $40. It's water repellent, and there are internal pockets to keep your stuff organized. One pocket is vented, so it's perfect for stashing your clothes or shoes after the gym. Make sure to check all the different colors for the best deal.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $52 in some colors.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
