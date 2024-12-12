Amazon is knocking 20% off gift cards ahead of the holidays — save on Lyft, Doordash and more

I don't know about you, but I love receiving gift cards almost as much as I love gifting them! While some may think they're impersonal, gift cards are actually very practical gifts. It's basically a free way for the recipient to treat themselves to something they actually want.

The good news? Amazon is slashing up to 20% off select gift cards ahead of the holidays. From gifting them with a take out meal of their choice from Doordash to sending them on a trip to the movie theaters, there's plenty of great gift card options that anyone on your shopping list will appreciate. Keep scrolling to check out a few of my favorites!

Best deals now

Lyft eGift Card: save $15 on orders of $100+ with code "LYFT" @ Amazon

The holiday season means traveling for a majority of people. Whether it's a ride from the airport or a lift to a holiday party, saving a friend or loved one some cash on transportation is a gift that is sure to be greatly appreciated.

Instacart eGift Card: save $15 on orders of $100+ @ Amazon

Because no one has ever said "I can't wait to go grocery shopping!" I know I certainly haven't. This is a great gift for someone who is always on the go and doesn't always have time to hit the grocery store. Plus, having your groceries delivered to your doorstep is the kind of pampering everyone deserves. The offer will automatically be applied at checkout with a $100 or more gift card purchase.

DoorDash eGift Card: save $10 on orders of $100+ @ Amazon

Whether they have a super busy day or they just don't feel like cooking dinner, a DoorDash gift card is the perfect way to treat a friend or loved one to a delicious take out meal of their choosing. The offer will automatically be applied at checkout with a $100 or more gift card purchase.

Fandango $50 Gift Card: was $50 now $40 @ Amazon

Have a friend or loved on who loves heading to the movies? They will be thrilled to receive this Fandango Gift Card that can be used at thousands of theaters nationwide via Fandango’s network. It's the perfect gift for the movie enthusiast in your life. Plus, you'll save $10 when you snag it today.