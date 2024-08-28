Amazon is brewing up epic savings on Nespresso machines — 5 deals I'd shop now

Coffee lovers, it's time to perk up because we have a deal that's way too good to sleep on. Amazon's massive Labor Day sale is happening now and the retailer is brewing up unbelievable savings — especially when it comes to Nespresso Vertuo machines.

Amazon is currently knocking up to 30% off select Nespresso Vertuo machines. That means you can get barista-quality coffee at home without breaking the bank. Popular machines like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe are on sale for as low as $105.

If you've had your eye on a Nespresso machine, now is the time to buy! Check out the five best deals that are sure to up your coffee game.

Nespresso Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe: was $149 now $105 @ Amazon

The least-expensive machine in Amazon's sale is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ with Aeroccino: was $179 now $134 @ Amazon

This Nespresso machine has all the same great features as the model listed above, but it also comes with a milk frother that provides smooth hot or cold milk foam for your cappuccinos and lattes in a few seconds with one touch.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $150 @ Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 @ Amazon

This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.