Amazon Easter sale 2025 — shop deals on baskets, toys, games and tech from $8
All the deals I'm adding to my (Easter) basket
Easter is April 20 — and if you haven't started shopping for the spring holiday, you'd better hop to it! Fortunately, Amazon is hosting an epic Easter sale with deals on all the best tech, toys, games and more from $8. Whether you're hoping to fill your kids' Easter baskets or you're just looking to treat yourself to some springtime tech, you've come to the right place.
Right now on Amazon, you can grab this colorful Easter egg-inspired Squishmallow for just $12. And since everyone could use a new water bottle, I recommend the ultra popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler for just $29. When it comes to tech, you can't pass up the Apple Watch 10 with a pastel blue band, which is now sporting a $70 discount.
I've rounded up 15 Easter deals from Amazon that I'm adding to my basket now. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Easter deals
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8
- PEEPS x Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker: was $14 now $9
- Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit Stuffed Animal: was $18 now $12
- Squishmallows Empressa Pink Chick Easter Egg: was $20 now $12
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-Pack: was $21 now $14
- Juegoal Easter Bunny Woven Basket: was $22 now $15
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $29
- Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $34
- JBL Go 4: was $49 now $39
- Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $44
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329
Best Easter Deals
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
For just $9, you can make as many PEEPS-shaped waffles as your heart desires. Perfect for Easter celebrations, this mini waffle maker makes 4” snack-sized waffles with a ready-to-decorate PEEPS Brand Bunny pattern. All you have to do is plug the compact machine in and start pouring your waffle mix to get started!
It doesn't get much cuter than this super cuddly bunny rabbit stuffed animal. The fuzzy and floppy plush bunny makes the perfect Easter basket stuffer for kiddos of all ages. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus for parents.
Kids will love this colorful Easter egg-inspired Squishmallow which is now just $12 on Amazon. The ultra soft and high-quality Squishmallow makes a great companion and comes in a variety of personalities, sizes, and colors.
These colorful eggs are filled with Play-Doh in 13 different shades, which makes them a perfect Easter basket stuffer. After they've hunted down all the eggs, kids will be able to have fun modeling chicks and bunnies.
Don't forget the Easter basket itself! If you want to gift your kids with an Easter basket that stands out, this lovely basket features cute bunny ears and face. It's made of straw and is perfect for holding candy, eggs and gifts this holiday.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?
Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 38% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.
The 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
This edition of the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and six months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones can enjoy child-friendly music, audiobooks, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.
The JBL Go 4 is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It comes in a variety of fun colors and would be the perfect addition to an Easter basket.
The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.
The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Hoka spring sale live from $39 — 13 deals I'd shop now on sneakers and fitness apparel
Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $800 off the LG G4 OLED TV — lowest price ever