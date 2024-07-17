Act fast! AirPods Pro are just $168 for Prime Day — this beats Black Friday
The AirPods Pro have hit an all-time price low
It's pretty rare that a Prime Day deal is cheaper than Black Friday, but that's exactly what you're getting with this unbeatable sale on Apple's top-selling wireless earbuds.
Right now you can still grab the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for just $168 at Amazon. That's 32% off and the lowest price ever. So I would act fast on this deal because Prime Day ends today!
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, making them the perfect companion for the iPhone 15.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $229 @ B&H Photo
The AirPods Pro 2 need no introduction, as they've become synonymous with wireless earbuds, but if you need a quick primer here's what we liked (and didn't) in our AirPods Pro 2 review.
On the plus side, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver great noise cancelling performance. I generally prefer over-ear headphones, but these wireless earbuds block out a surprising amount of noise when I'm flying.
In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 offer spatial audio, when leverages Dolby Atmos to bring you a 360-degree sound experience when enjoying music, shows and movies. It's like surround sound but right in your buds.
Other highlights for the AirPods Pro 2 include volume controls built into the right stem (so you don't need to pull out your phone) and improved battery life. You get up to 6 hours of listening time through the buds and up to 30 hours through the charging case.
The call quality could be better, and the fit could be more snug, but overall the AirPods Pro 2 are on our best wireless earbuds list for a reason.
I don't think this Prime Day deal is going to last for long, so be sure to grab it before the sales event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday/2:59 a.m. ET Thursday morning.
Be sure to check out all of our Prime Day headphone deals picks, and visit our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best last-minute sales.
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.