Act fast! AirPods Pro are just $168 for Prime Day — this beats Black Friday

It's pretty rare that a Prime Day deal is cheaper than Black Friday, but that's exactly what you're getting with this unbeatable sale on Apple's top-selling wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are available at a significant discount at Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 need no introduction, as they've become synonymous with wireless earbuds, but if you need a quick primer here's what we liked (and didn't) in our AirPods Pro 2 review.

On the plus side, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver great noise cancelling performance. I generally prefer over-ear headphones, but these wireless earbuds block out a surprising amount of noise when I'm flying.

In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 offer spatial audio, when leverages Dolby Atmos to bring you a 360-degree sound experience when enjoying music, shows and movies. It's like surround sound but right in your buds.

Other highlights for the AirPods Pro 2 include volume controls built into the right stem (so you don't need to pull out your phone) and improved battery life. You get up to 6 hours of listening time through the buds and up to 30 hours through the charging case.

The call quality could be better, and the fit could be more snug, but overall the AirPods Pro 2 are on our best wireless earbuds list for a reason.

This deal may not last for long.

