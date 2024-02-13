9 best Presidents' Day deals right now — huge Apple sale, LG deals, more

February may be a short month, but when it comes to deals, there's no shortage of discounts. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I'm always looking for sales and with Presidents' Day weekend coming up, there are a lot of sales you can shop right now.

This is my 16th year covering Presidents' Day and below I'm rounding up the best early sales you can get right now. These are deals that I predict won't be cheaper next Monday along with discounts on items the Tom's Guide staff have reviewed and recommend. If you want a broader list of early deals, make sure to check out our full Presidents' Day sales guide.

Best Presidents' Day deals this week

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

From air fryers to pizza ovens, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen. After discount, prices start from $49.

Price check: deals from 679 @ Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on coffee quality, this is your machine. In our Nespresso VertuoPlus review, we said this machine took the top spot as the best budget espresso machine. That's right, this is a capsule machine capable of achieving a high enough temperature and pressure to brew espresso, complete with a layer of crema. The coffee produced was delicious and consistent, plus the compact build is convenient for storage. This bundle includes the Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother.

Price check: $174 @ Macy's

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14X is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $499, which is one of the least-expensive 14-inch OLED laptops I've seen. It makes our best budget laptops list as the best cheap laptop with an OLED display.

Price check: $849 @ Walmart