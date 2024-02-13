9 best Presidents' Day deals right now — huge Apple sale, LG deals, more

February may be a short month, but when it comes to deals, there's no shortage of discounts. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I'm always looking for sales and with Presidents' Day weekend coming up, there are a lot of sales you can shop right now. 

This is my 16th year covering Presidents' Day and below I'm rounding up the best early sales you can get right now. These are deals that I predict won't be cheaper next Monday along with discounts on items the Tom's Guide staff have reviewed and recommend. If you want a broader list of early deals, make sure to check out our full Presidents' Day sales guide. 

Best Presidents' Day deals this week

Shark &amp; Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart From air fryers to pizza ovens, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen.&nbsp;After discount, prices start from $49. Price check: deals from 679 @ Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $249 now $139 @ AmazonPrice check: $174 @ Macy's

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloudSave 50%!

Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best BuyPrice check: sold out @ Amazon | $599 @ Target

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ WalmartPrice check: sold out @ LG

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best BuyPrice check: $849 @ Walmart

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ AmazonPrice check: $799 @ Best Buy

LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy Lowest price! Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&amp;H Photo

