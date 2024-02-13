9 best Presidents' Day deals right now — huge Apple sale, LG deals, more
Score these early deals right now
February may be a short month, but when it comes to deals, there's no shortage of discounts. As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I'm always looking for sales and with Presidents' Day weekend coming up, there are a lot of sales you can shop right now.
This is my 16th year covering Presidents' Day and below I'm rounding up the best early sales you can get right now. These are deals that I predict won't be cheaper next Monday along with discounts on items the Tom's Guide staff have reviewed and recommend. If you want a broader list of early deals, make sure to check out our full Presidents' Day sales guide.
Presidents' Day deals — Quick links
- 10.9" iPad Air: record price low @ Best Buy
- LG 70" 4K TV: under $500 @ Walmart
- Shark/Ninja sale: 40% off @ Walmart
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: save $110 @ Amazon
- 15" MacBook Air: new price low @ Best Buy
- DreamCloud: 50% off Editor's Choice beds
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: all sizes on sale @ Walmart
- Asus OLED laptop: Black Friday cheap @ Best Buy
- Pixel 8 Pro: save $200 @ Amazon
Best Presidents' Day deals this week
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
From air fryers to pizza ovens, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen. After discount, prices start from $49.
Price check: deals from 679 @ Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon
If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on coffee quality, this is your machine. In our Nespresso VertuoPlus review, we said this machine took the top spot as the best budget espresso machine. That's right, this is a capsule machine capable of achieving a high enough temperature and pressure to brew espresso, complete with a layer of crema. The coffee produced was delicious and consistent, plus the compact build is convenient for storage. This bundle includes the Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother.
Price check: $174 @ Macy's
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
Save 50%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $419 (was $839) or the queen for $665 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $599 @ Target
LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy
The Asus ZenBook 14X is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $499, which is one of the least-expensive 14-inch OLED laptops I've seen. It makes our best budget laptops list as the best cheap laptop with an OLED display.
Price check: $849 @ Walmart
Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen this month. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! I purchased this Mac last month and I absolutely love it. You could say it's the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.