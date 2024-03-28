5 epic TV deals right now — my top picks from just $348

March Madness 2024 is in full swing, and it's a great excuse for retailers to offer hundreds of TV deals in celebration of the sports event.

Below, I've rounded up five of the best March Madness TV sales you can get right now. I've specifically focused on big-screen TVs (65 inches and larger) from major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Just make sure to snag these deals now if you want them delivered in time for the Final Four. Also, check out our guide on how to watch March Madness 2024 and our pick of the best TVs for March Madness.

March Madness TVs

Samsung TV sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1707251695265&icmp=MD10014870-3446516344-6608721282-138468917701&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1707251695265%26icmp%3DMD10014870-3446516344-6608721282-138468917701&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one, get a 65" TV for free @ Best Buy

Here's an unprecedented deal from Best Buy. For a limited time, buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6576604&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-43-class-ls03d-the-frame-series-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576604.p%3FskuId%3D6576604&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 43-inch Frame 4K QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $999 (pictured), which is $447 off. Note that Samsung is offering the exact same promo direct from their website.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one TV, get a 65" free @ Samsung

Vizio 65" 4K TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVIZIO-65-Class-V-Series-4K-UHD-LED-Smart-TV-V655-J09%2F292825097" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $528 now $348 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers.

LG 70" 4K TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F642419413" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $648 now $558 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/us/tvs/lg-70uq7070zud-4k-uhd-tv" data-link-merchant="lg.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ LG

Hisense 85" A7 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

It may be the least-expensive 85-incher we've seen, and the Hisense A7 still packs a ton of noteworthy tech. This Best Buy exclusive features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support, and four HDMI ports. There's also a sports mode that automatically adjusts the TV to optimize sports content. That means motion is smoother and color is adjusted for the best sports experience possible.