5 epic OLED TV deals I'd add to my cart ahead of Prime Day
Score an OLED for less than you'd imagine
It's almost spooky season and if you're looking for a TV that can make your favorite horror movies pop, now's the time to buy. A great OLED TV showcases the deep blacks of an eerie forest or dark environment with aplomb. It can also help better immerse you in whatever you watch.
OLED TVs can be expensive, though, but we've been rounding up some of the best OLED options around. Even new OLED TVs like the Editor's Choice Panasonic Z95 are seeing discounts at Amazon right now. Plus, with Prime Big Deal Days around the corner, prices have never been better. So whatever your choice, here are the best OLED TV deals around right now.
Best OLED TV deals
Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,597 now $1,097 @ Amazon
The Samsung S90D has Alexa built-in, as well as a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It's running Samsung's Tizen OS, which supports plenty of mainstream apps right out of the box. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Sony 55" Bravia A80L 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability.
LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,596 @ Amazon
With a 120Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync support, this TV is ideal for gamers. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
LG 77" B3 4K OLED TV: was $2,296 now $1,796 @ Amazon
Save 22% on this mammoth TV, with 77 inches of OLED panel and AI upscaling to ensure anything you watch looks fantastic. Not only does it have plenty of apps built-in, but you can access the most popular ones right from the remote. It's been replaced by the 2024 B4, but the B3 at this price is a serious deal.
Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon
The Z95 is Panasonic's new premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
