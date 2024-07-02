5 early Prime Day deals on luxury apparel — save up to 60% on Brooks Brothers, Marc Jacobs and more

I love luxury and designer items as much as the next person — but unfortunately, my bank account does not. However, being a savvy shopper means finding the things you want at the best possible price. And I'm here to inform you that getting your hands on luxury apparel and designer accessories ahead of Prime Day is in the cards for all of us.

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is slashing the price of high-end apparel and accessories. With up to 60% off in savings, you'll be able to buy the Brooks Brothers Long Sleeve Button Down for just $49. You can also slip your feet into the Sam Edelman Women's Bay Slide Sandal for just $84 (I own these and I swear you won't take them off all summer long).

Additional luxury brands on sale at Amazon include Marc Jacobs, Marmot and Nautica. So don't wait — check out these 5 luxury apparel items I would buy today (with prices I can actually afford)!

Best luxury apparel deals

Nautica Men's Chino 8.5" Deck Shorts: was $59 now $20 @ Amazon

Perfect for everyday style this summer, these shorts will be a staple in your wardrobe. Available in nearly 20 different colors, the shorts are made of stretch cotton and pair well with almost any outfit. They feature a button and zip closure, as well as pockets and belt loops.

Brooks Brothers Men's Long Sleeve Button Down: was $108 now $49 @ Amazon

You'll look sharp from morning until night with this button down long sleeve made of non-iron fabric that keeps your shirt virtually wrinkle-free. It offers a classic look and has a stretch finish, making it super comfortable to wear.

MARMOT PreCip Eco Full Zip Pant: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

Designed for adventure, these waterproof and breathable pants will be your trusty companion whether you're jogging, hiking or golfing. They have an elastic waist with a draw cord and full zip sides, allowing for a comfortable, customized fit.

Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses: was $145 now $60 @ Amazon

These stylish and trendy designer glasses are on major sale ahead of Prime Day! They feature a black frame with gold accents and will match any outfit. They also have 100% UV protection coating, so your eyes will stay shielded from the sun.