5 best Prime Day gaming accessory deals — save on Corsair, Logitech and more
Huge savings on gaming keyboards, controllers, and headsets
We've already covered the best Prime Day video game deals, but there are savings to be had on gaming accessories and peripherals, too. Between mice, keyboards, headsets and more, there are some fantastic deals across the site.
Highlights include the Logitech G PRO X TKL for 16% off, 25% off the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless, and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse for under $100. Perhaps just as impressive, even with no discount, is the PlayStation Portal being in stock. Sony's streaming solution for remote play has been flying off shelves so stock has been hard to come by. Here are our top gaming accessory deals this Prime Day. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
Best Prime Day Video Game Accessory Deals
PlayStation HD Camera: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon
Looking to start streaming your PS5 gameplay? This 1080p can help you become the content creator of your dreams with background removal tools and deep integration with your PS5's DualSense share button.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
This comfortable, lightweight mouse weighs less than 2.2oz, has great battery life, and a 25K sensor. It's smooth in motion, and comes in black, white, or this eye-catching magenta.
JBL Quantum 610 Wireless: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Matching the lowest price we've seen, this headset offers JBL's QuantumSURROUND for immersive audio, with 50mm drivers and lossless wireless support. It has 40 hours of battery life, too.
Corsair K65 Plus: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
This mechanical keyboard comes with Corsair's Red linear switches for responsive keystrokes and just the right amount of key travel. It has 266 hours of battery life from a single charge, too.
Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed: was $199 now $167 @ Amazon
This Logitech keyboard has lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity, a volume wheel, and some outrageously nice-sounding keys. In fact, I'm typing on it right now. You can order it with Linear, Tactile, or Clicky keys.
PlayStation Portal: in stock $199 @ Amazon
Sony may not make a portable PlayStation ever again, but the Portal is almost just as good if you have decent enough Wi-Fi for it. Stream your games to it from wherever you are, and you can play the likes of Horizon, Spider-Man, and more in any room of your house.
