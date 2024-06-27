4th of July Samsung sales — 11 epic deals I'd shop on Galaxy phones, laptops, and more

With my Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, it's safe to say I'm a Samsung fan. And just in time for Independence Day, there are some epic 4th of July Samsung sales across multiple retailers.

If you'll be going out to see fireworks this July 4th, you might be interested in Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $849 at Samsung to snap photos and videos or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $105 at Amazon to help block out some noise.

Or, if you can't catch fireworks live in your area, invest in a new TV to see their beauty recreated from the comforts of your home. Watching fireworks on the Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for only $1,097 at Amazon may not be as good as seeing them in-person, but it's the next best thing.

You can browse the best Samsung deals at Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, or read on to see the top deals I recommend. Also, check out our guide to the best 4th of July sales across all retailers.

TVs

Samsung 65" 4K Crystal TV: was $479 now $399 @ Best Buy

Buying a large TV for the whole family doesn't have to be an expensive affair. At $80 off, this 65-inch LED TV is a great deal, offering 4K resolution, HDR 10+ format, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Samsung's smart Tizen OS. It's also equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports for consoles and streaming devices, and compatible with Amazon Alexa , Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2.

Samsung 43" 4K Frame TV: was $947 now $739 @ Amazon

Samsung's Frame TV doesn't seem to go on sale often, but you can snag the 2021 43-inch model for just over $200 off right now. It features 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and QLED display tech, and with access to over 1,400 works of art to display when not in use, the Frame TV will blend in seamlessly with your decor.

Samsung 55" 4K Neo QLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,097 @ Amazon

We think this Neo QLED 4K TV is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy, and it's a staggering 45% off right now! In our Samsung QN90C review of this TV, we noted its exceptional brightness, plentiful HDMI 2.1 ports, and improved light control for off-angle viewing. If you plan to watch any virtual fireworks on July 4, this TV is certainly up to the task.

Laptops

Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 4 (Intel): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

This powerful Samsung laptop was just released this year, and it's a steal at $300 off. It's packing an Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 60Hz LED display — the perfect storm of specs for multitasking, simple AI tasks, and casual gaming.

Samsung 13" Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 (Intel): was $1,249 now $799 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 device gives you the flexibility of choosing a laptop or a tablet at any given moment, and it's discounted by a staggering $450 right now. For just $799, you'll get a laptop/tablet combo equipped with an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a vibrant 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 60Hz OLED display.

Smartwatches

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): was $429 now $369 @ Best Buy

This watch's physical rotating bezel is easily my favorite feature, preventing the need to get your sweaty, smudgy fingerprints on its 47mm AMOLED display. In addition to tracking your steps at the next 4th of July cookout, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features personalized heart rate zones, advanced sleep coaching to help you catch more efficient Z's, built-in GPS tools, and multiple helpful widgets.

Phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was $1,119 now $849 @ Samsung

If you've been waiting for a fantastic deal on a foldable smartphone, this is it. Right now, you can get double the storage for less on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 in any of its four colors. Compared to its predecessor, it offers a larger Flex Window, longer battery life, and a no-gap design.

Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419 now $1,299 @ Samsung

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review we awarded Samsung's flagship phone 4.5 out of 5 stars. It boasts a long-lasting battery, powerful performance, practical AI features, and a stellar camera array to capture photos and videos of fireworks this Independence Day. And right now, you can grab the 512GB model for the low $1,299 price of the 256GB model.

Earbuds