The TurboAnt M10 is a good midrange scooter, and one of the few in this price range with both head- and tail lights. However, it doesn’t excel in any particular area, and you’ll probably get similar performance out of scooters that cost less.

TurboAnt M10: Specs Size (unfolded): 42.1 × 17.7 × 46.1 inches

Size (folded): 42.1 × 17.7 × 15.5 inches

Weight: 29.8 pounds

Motor: Single 350-watt (rear hub)

Wheel size: 10-inch, air-filled

Max speed: 20 mph

Range: 18 miles

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

Battery: 36V 7.5aH Lithium-ion Battery

Electric scooters like the TurboAnt M10 are becoming ever popular, as more and more people take to alternative means of transportation. The M10 is a prototypical “average” scooter that will suit almost anyone’s needs, and do so at an affordable price. While it has no standout features, it offers a solid and comfortable ride for less than $500. For many, that will be more than enough.

Read the rest of our TurboAnt M10 review to find out if this is the best electric scooter for you.

TurboAnt M10 review: Price and availability

The TurboAnt M10 is available through TurboAnt’s site. Typically it sells for $449, but has been discounted on occasion to $399.

The M10 is TurboAnt’s least expensive scooter. The company also sells the X7 Pro ($489), which has a 350W front hub motor and a removable battery that gives the scooter a range of up to 30 miles.

TurboAnt M10 review: Design

Even for low-cost electric scooters, the M10 has a very basic design. The entire scooter is black, except for the red wires which go from the downtube into the base. The deck of the scooter is a uniform chunk of aluminum with a rubber grip on top. The whole look is so bland that you’ll want to slather it with a bunch of stickers to give it a little more personality.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the left handlebar is a large lever to operate the scooter’s rear disc brake. On the right is a small throttle, operated by your right index finger. I’m not sure if I prefer this over a thumb-activated throttle, as it was equally comfortable. If you hold the throttle down long enough, it activates the scooter’s cruise control.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

About three-quarters the way up the downtube is a 2-watt LED headlight; I generally like to see these mounted high, rather than just above the front wheel, as it makes it easier to see and be seen by traffic. I also like that there’s a taillight, which blinks red when you press on the mechanical disc brakes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A semicircular dashboard between the handlebars shows the essentials: battery life, speed, riding mode, and whether or not the headlight is turned on. It’s bright enough for overcast conditions, but impossible to read on sunny days. Everything is controlled by two buttons, one on either side of the display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The scooter rides on 10-inch air-filled tires; while they’re large — most other scooters will have 8-inch tires — their bigger diameter means you’ll get more cushioning when riding over bumps and potholes.

TurboAnt M10 review: Performance and battery life

Given that the M10 has a 350W rear motor, I expected it to have a little more pep than it did. The M10 was a bit slow to accelerate — no better than the GoTrax GXL V2, which has a 250W front-mounted hub motor. The M10 also had trouble going up steeper inclines, typical of electric scooters with single motors. Still, on level terrain, the M10 was able to move me along at speeds of up to 20 MPH, as advertised.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The M10’s large 10-inch tires also provided plenty of cushioning over bumps, even when I was traveling at speed. I also found the M10’s rear disc brake to be very responsive, stopping the scooter in a very short amount of time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

TurboAnt says that the M10’s 36V, 7.5aH battery will give you a range of up to 18 miles. After riding the scooter for around 3 miles, I had drained about 25% of the battery, which would give it a total range of around 12 miles. That’s not unexpected, given that I’m larger than the typical rider. Expect to recharge the M10 every other day, depending on the length of your commute.

TurboAnt M10 review: Bottom line

The TurboAnt M10 is a solid, but unspectacular electric scooter. At $449, it’s not overly expensive, but you can find scooters with similar performance for less. It works well, but I was hoping that it would have been a bit faster, especially when tackling hills. I do like that it has both a headlight and a tail light, something you don’t often see in scooters in this price range.