Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643: Specs Overall height: 45-51 inches

Seat height: 17-20 inches

Seat width: 20 inches

Max supported weight: 300 pounds

Warranty: 2 years

The Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 is certainly a mouthful of a name for an office chair — especially for one as minimalist as this. But while it may have a minimalist style, it still offers plenty in the way of adjustability and comfort. As our Odinlake Ergo Art Chair review shows, it’s a quality chair, but you should take a look at our list of the best office chairs before deciding if it’s right for you.

Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 review: Price

The Odinlake Ergo Art chair costs $449, and is available through the company’s website. It only comes in one color — gray — and one size.

Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 review: Design

The Odinlake Ergo Art chair wouldn’t look out of place in a Danish design house. It has a long, slim back and small inset headrest. Its padded headrest and seat are a dark gray, while the mesh-like seat is a lighter gray. When coupled with the chair’s polished aluminum base and black armrests, it cuts a nice modern and minimalist profile.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While a gray chair will fit in with almost any home office setting, it can be a little drab, so another color option wouldn’t be unwelcome.

Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 review: Assembly

Assembling the Odinlake was much like with most other office chairs: You attach the rollers to the base, attach the back and armrests to the seat, and then connect everything together. There are only five screws and no power tools are required as the chair comes with the two Allen wrenches that you need. It took me about 10 minutes in total to put the chair together.

Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 review: Comfort and adjustability

I set up and used the Odinlake at our office, and after a few weeks, found it was fairly comfortable to sit in. However, it has a bit less padding than the Branch Ergonomic Chair , so it felt a little bit harder compared to other office chairs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The tall back of the Odinlake was nice and breathable, and I did like that I could adjust the lumbar support up and down to best fit the small of my back. The Odinlake’s arms are also very adjustable. You can move them up and down, front and back and closer or further from your body; you can even angle the front of the armrests inwards or out, though to a limited extent.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Other adjustments include the seat height as well as how far forward you want the seat from the chair’s backrest. You can also raise and lower the headrest.

Odinlake Ergo ART Chair 643 review: Bottom line

Among the best office chairs, the Odinlake is a solid performer at a good price. I didn’t find it quite as comfortable as the Branch Chair — which costs about $100 less — but I did like the fact that it was a very adjustable chair. While I also wish it came in more than one color, I did admire its minimalist design. It’s definitely an office chair worth a look.