Motorola Razr (2023) hands-on review: The first affordable foldable

The Motorola Razr (2023) introduces some clever compromises that could make it the most affordable foldable phone to date. Fashionable finishes, a gapless hinge, and content creation features look to strike the right balance of form and function. Here are first impressions of the device.

The Motorola Razr (2023) could be the smartphone that makes foldables mainstream, promising a “meaningfully cheaper,” yet-to-be-disclosed price point. Following a handful of half-baked iterations that call back to the iconic Razr V3 , it looks like the company might have finally found the right balance of features and value for its clamshell device.

While the more premium Motorola Razr+, priced at $999, elevates the foldable Android phone experience with perhaps the most usable external display we’ve ever seen for the category, the regular Razr looks to present an affordable means to a pocketable phone. There are some trade-offs, of course. The Razr has an older processor, and an external display that looks absolutely tiny compared to the Razr+.

We’ll need to run our performance, camera and battery tests on the Motorola Razr (2023) to see how it stacks up in day-to-day use compared to some of the best phones . For now, here are our first impressions after going hands-on with the upcoming foldable.

Motorola Razr (2023) specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Colors Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac Inner display 6.9-inch OLED, FHD+, 144Hz Outer display 1.5-inch OLED, 120Hz Rear camera 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,200 mAh Wired charging 30W Wireless charging 5W Dimensions 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.27 inches (open), 3.48 x 2.9 x 0.59 inches (closed) Weight 6.65 ounces

Despite being revealed, the Motorola Razr (2023) release date and price haven’t been shared. Motorola said the device is coming soon and will be “meaningfully cheaper” than the Razr+. For reference, the Razr+ costs $999 and will be available for pre-order starting June 16, 2023.

Based purely on our own speculation, the Razr price could land in the $750-$800 ballpark. This would undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($999), a handset that looks more similar to the Razr than Razr+, perhaps.

Motorola Razr (2023) design

For this year’s Razr family, Motorola ditched the protruding chin that paid homage to the original Razr to maximize the usable screen of the unfolded device. It has a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with maximum 144Hz refresh rate.

Still, the device retains the clamshell form factor, meaning you could hang up a phone call with a satisfying, if slightly sassy, shut. When folded, the phone shows no gap around the hinge and 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 millimeters. Not only does it make the device pocketable, but it also makes it thinner than the 15.8-millimeter Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (there are rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new hinge will make it even thinner , though.)

The 1.5-inch external display looks minimalistic compared to the Razr+’s 3.6-inch display, when comparing the Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023). It offers tidbits of information at a glance, such as the time (with customizable clock faces), weather, turn-by-turn directions and a music controller. It doesn't offer as much continuity as the Razr+, but the display window is certainly discreet.

Instead, most of what you’ll see on the folded device is vegan leather in one of three colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac. Paired with IP52 durability rating (only splash-proof), this device isn’t meant to be roughed around.

Motorola Razr (2023) cameras

The Motorola Razr features a 64MP main camera, which is actually larger than the Razr+’s 32MP main lens, but the quad pixel technology should result in similar performance. The device also gets a 13MP combined macro and ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view. There’s a 32MP selfie punch hole on the internal display, too.

There are several ways to take photos and video with the Razr, leveraging the flexible design. We experimented with standing it on a ledge, folded into an ‘L’ shape, and taking pictures with a hand-raise gesture. Then, we took ultra-wide selfies, holding the device folded in our hand. A shake of the phone launches the camera, so we could snap a shot quickly.

For video, we enjoyed holding the phone flexed on its side, kind of like a camcorder. Not many of the best camera phones make you feel like you’re using an actual camera, after all.

Motorola Razr (2023) battery life

The Motorola Razr (2023) packs a 4,200mAh battery, promising all-day battery life. With a smaller external display, the device should offer more stamina than the Razr+’s 3,800mAh battery.

That said, the Razr runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is a step back in terms of power efficiency. Both the Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are powered by the newer Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, for reference. As for charging, the Motorola Razr (2023) supports 30W Turbo charging and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr (2023) outlook

