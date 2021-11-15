Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker review

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX speaker delivers great sound at a good price — if you’ve got the space for a subwoofer and don’t need Bluetooth.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX: Specs Type of system: 2.1

Size: Satellites: 8.5 x 5.7 x 4.2 inches; subwoofer: 10.2 x 9.8 x 9.5 inches

Speakers: 3-inch midrange driver, 6.5-inch subwoofer

Inputs: 3.5 mm

If you’re looking for the best computer speakers with a subwoofer, Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX should be near the top of your list. The speakers deliver excellent overall sound and impressive bass. And they’ve stood the test of time — Klipsch first released them in 2001. But they haven’t really been updated since then, either, which means the system lacks Bluetooth. If that’s not a deal breaker, and you have space for the subwoofer, you’ll be hard pressed to find better computer speakers at this price.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX: Price and Availability

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX have been available since 2001. You don’t need to mess with a good thing.

Klipsch sells the speakers for $129, but you can buy them on Amazon for $106.24 as of this writing.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX review: Design

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 were designed in the early 2000s, and they kind of look that way. But it’s been long enough since 2001 that they should be back in style, right?

The two satellite speakers are about average size for computer speakers at 8.5 x 5.7 x 4.2 inches. They sit on a metal stand that lifts them off your desktop and helps it produce a wide, full sound. Behind the removable fabric cover, there’s a tweeter and a 3-inch midrange driver. But it’s the 10.2 x 9.8 x 9.5-inch subwoofer that does the heavy lifting in this 2.1 system. The 6.5-inch driver inside provides the low-end and significantly enhances the sound.

On one satellite — you can place it on the right or left — you’ll find separate controls for the main volume and subwoofer volume. On the side of the control unit, there’s a headphone output and a 3.5 mm input — that’s in addition to the 3.5 mm input that comes hardwired to the back of the right speaker. Since the ProMedia 2.1 presumably hasn’t changed since 2001, it lacks newer connections such as Bluetooth or USB-C.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX review: Performance

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX will impress in almost every way when it comes to sound. The system leads with its big bass, but the satellites also do a good job with voices and instruments. The relatively small system also produces a wide soundscape.

The slow, deep beat on Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” sounded rich from the ProMedia’s subwoofer, while her voice was clear coming from the satellites. The quick, throbbing bass pushed the rhythm on The War on Drugs’ “Victim” while the distorted guitars were easy to hear above the mix. The picked guitars on Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again” sounded warm and realistic, as did Lindsey Buckingham’s voice.

Movies and games benefit from the 2.1 system, too. When the Harkonnens attack the Atreides in Dune, the explosions had impressive oomph while the ominous music filled the room, showing off the wide sound the system can produce. The subwoofer also gave significant resonance to podcasts and video conference calls, making the talking heads easy to understand.

And, wow, can these things get loud. At max volume, we measured about 95 decibels. Impressively, they maintained that volume without distorting — something few speakers can manage.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX review: Setup

The hardest part of set up for the ProMedia 2.1 will probably be finding a space for the subwoofer. While not large by subwoofer standards, it still takes up space that you may not have in your home office.

The subwoofer acts as the command center for the system. It handles the power and distributes the sound. You connect each satellite to the sub with the included speaker wire, and you also plug a wire from the right satellite into the preamp input on the sub.

You then connect the wired 3.5 mm input cable to your computer’s headphone output. There’s another 3.5 mm input on the side. But if your audio source doesn’t have a way to output sound through a 3.5 mm port (or through an adapter to 3.5 mm), the ProMedia 2.1 isn’t for you.

Klipsch recommends that you set your computer’s system volume to 70% and control the level of sound through the knob on the right satellite. That helps create the best sound. You then tweak the subwoofer level until you achieve the right balance for your room and ears. There aren’t any other adjustments you can make to the sound from the speakers.

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 review: Verdict

When it comes to computer speakers with a subwoofer, Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX are hard to beat. With excellent all-around sound — and particularly impressive bass — music, movies, podcasts and even video calls sound great. The subwoofer, which makes the robust bass possible, could be a problem if you don’t have a lot of space. And you need to have a way to connect to the speakers via a 3.5 mm cable.

If you don’t have space for the subwoofer, Bose Companion 2 Series III have even better mid and treble performance, but nowhere near as much bass as the ProMedia 2.1. Plus they cost more.

If lack of Bluetooth is a dealbreaker for you, Logitech’s Z407 system includes wireless connection and comes with a subwoofer, though the overall sound can’t beat the ProMedia 2.1.

But if you’re in the market for a 2.1 system for your desk and you don’t need Bluetooth, you’ll be happy with the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX — especially at the price.