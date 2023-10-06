HP Envy Move All-in-One hands-on review: A desktop you can take anywhere

The HP Envy Move All-in-One has the potential to be a great portable PC. It's 23.8-inch display is bright and colorful, and its modest specs give it enough power for everyday use. While its rated battery life seems short, this all-in-one PC could be ideal for families and those who work from home.

The HP Envy Move All-in-One ($899) aims to be the ultimate portable computer for your home.

While the best laptops already let you work where you want, perhaps you want a larger display for both work and play. During an event in New York City, I got some brief hands-on time with the HP Envy Move and found its elegant design intriguing.

A machine that’s effectively a portable monitor with a handle is unique, and it’s easy to imagine the various ways someone can use this PC. It’s too early to tell if this machine will end up on our best all-in-one computers, but I think it has a shot — even if its rated battery life is questionable.

With that in mind, here are my early impressions of the HP Envy Move All-in-One.

HP Envy Move All-in-One hands-on review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Envy Move All-in-One (starting) Price $899 Display 23.8-inches, QHD (2,560 x 1,440), touch, IPS CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Graphics Intel UHD graphics Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Ports 2 USB-C, 1 HDMI Dimensions 21.74 x 14.43 x 5.85 inches Weight 9.04 pounds

HP Envy Move All-in-One hands-on review: Price and availability

The HP Envy Move All-in-One is available now for $899 from HP’s website.

The entry-level configuration packs a 23.8-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) touch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U CPU with Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

For $1,219, you can upgrade to a model with a 13th Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. Like all possible configurations, this higher-end model has a 23.8-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) touch display.

Best Buy is also selling the Envy Move for $999. The main difference here is that it has a beefier 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

HP Envy Move 23.8-in All-in-One hands-on review: Design and display

At 21.7 x 14.4 x 5.8 inches and weighing 9 pounds, the Envy Move sounds like it’s big and heavy. In practice, the device is surprisingly portable. I chalk that up to its sturdy handle and good weight distribution.

That said, this device can feel heavier if you’re holding it for too long — as I experienced after holding it for nearly two minutes. But since it likely won’t take you very long to transport the Envy Move from room to room, this shouldn’t be an issue.

The Envy Move’s all-white chassis and thin profile give it an air of elegance. Its simple, non-assuming aesthetic should complement most environments. On that note, its small footprint should make it easy to place in locations like a kitchen counter or bedroom desk. Also, there’s a back pocket for storing the included Bluetooth keyboard, which is a nice touch.

Port-wise, the Envy Move packs two USB-C ports and a lone HDMI port. The latter is useful if you want to, for instance, connect one of the best gaming laptops to make use of its display for playing the best PC games.

As for the display, I found it bright and colorful. HP says the panel is rated for 300 nits of brightness, but we’ll have to get the Envy Move into our testing lab to see what its display can really do.

HP Envy Move All-in-One hands-on review: Performance & battery

You can configure the Envy Move with either a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor. With the exception of the i5-1335U model which has 16GB of RAM, all other configurations pack 8GB of RAM.

With those specs, the Envy Move should have enough power for basic everyday computing like surfing the web or watching YouTube videos. Considering this machine is marketed toward families, its modest specs make sense. Of course, we’ll have to get the Envy Move into our lab to test its performance.

One thing that's concerning is the Envy Move's rated battery life. According to HP, this all-in-one lasts up to four hours on a single charge. While you'll likely keep this computer plugged in when using it, folks who might want to use it someplace without wall outlets might face an issue.

Of course, our testing will reveal how long the Envy Move really lasts on battery power.

HP Envy Move All-in-One hands-on review: Outlook

The HP Envy Move might not have the most mind-blowing specs, but given its target audience of families, students and remote workers it doesn’t need to run games like Doom Eternal at 200 frames per second.

For what it promises, this all-in-one seems like it could be a decent device for folks who work from home and for families to share. Hopefully, its battery life won't hinder what could otherwise be a cool portable computer.