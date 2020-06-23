GoTrax XR Ultra electric scooter review

GoTrax XR Ultra: Specs Size (folded): 43.3 x 17.1 x 14.6 inches

Weight: 26.5 pounds

Wheel size: 8.5-inch, inflatable

Max speed: 15.5 mph

Range: 16 miles

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

Motor: 300-watt, front-wheel drive

Battery: 37V, 7aH

Charging time: 3-4 hours

Electric scooters are handy last-mile transportation alternatives, but the cost of premium rides—upwards of $500—can put them out of reach for consumers looking for an inexpensive way to commute to work or just get around town. The GoTrax XR Ultra won’t break any speed or distance records, but it’s a solidly built, reasonably priced model that will get you where you need to go, and is one of the better electric scooters under $500. Read the rest of our GoTrax XR Ultra review to see how it compares to the best electric scooters .

GoTrax XR Ultra: Price and availability

The GoTrax Ultra is available for $349. It comes in one of three colors: black with white accents, gray with purple accents, and gray with black accents.

The XR Ultra is at the top of GoTrax’s lineup; only the company’s XR Elite ($399), which has a tail light, and the G3 ($499), which has turn signals and an odometer, are pricier.

GoTrax XR Ultra: Design

Where many other electric scooters shroud all of their cables within the frames of the scooters themselves, the GoTrax XR Ultra’s brake cable is exposed and runs down the side of the front. In some ways, it reminded me of my bicycle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As the GoTrax’s battery is housed in the downtube, the deck of the scooter is comparatively thin, cutting a sleeker profile. Still the tube is slimmer than on the Levy electric scooter, making the GoTrax easier to carry.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A large, angular piece of metal connects the downtube to the GoTrax’s deck, and a beefy red lever locks the GoTrax’s downtube in place when riding. On the rear fender is a small plastic tab that is supposed to lock the tube in place when the scooter is folded; on my review unit, it was slightly misaligned, so that the downtube did not stay locked when I tried to pick up the scooter and carry it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the right handlebar of the GoTrax is a simple throttle control, while the left has the brake lever and a dinky bell. In the center is a circular LED panel that shows your speed and estimated battery life. A small red button beneath is used to turn the scooter on and off, turn on the headlight, and switch between first and second gear.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The GoTrax XR Ultra has a functional headlight, but only has a reflective strip on its rear fender, so if you’re applying the brakes, it’s not as obvious to traffic behind you as on an electric scooter with a brake light.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Putting the XR Ultra together was a little more finicky than other electric scooters, as I had to make sure to thread the brake cable through brackets, before connecting the handlebars to the scooter itself. Still, it probably took me all of 10 minutes to get things up and running.

GoTrax XR Ultra: Performance and range

For the price, I was generally pleased with the GoTrax XR Ultra’s handling and performance. While it wasn’t nearly as powerful as the Unagi Model One , the XR Ultra was reasonably speedy and quick to respond to my controls.

I found the GoTrax’s front-wheel 300-Watt motor to be sufficiently powerful on all but the steepest hills, where it would slow to about 6-7 miles per hour, similar to the Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The XR Ultra’s large 8.5-inch air-filled tires kept the ride pretty smooth, even though the scooter lacks any additional shock absorption. Braking was responsive, too, stopping the scooter quickly, but allowing precise pressure as I clinched the handbrake.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While GoTrax advertises the XR Ultra’s range as 16 miles, I estimate that when riding on hills, and with a larger rider (such as myself, around 200 pounds, give or take some Covid weight), the range is closer to 10 miles.

GoTrax XR Ultra: Verdict

If you’re looking for an electric scooter that doesn’t cost too much but can get you where you need to go (assuming it’s fairly close), the GoTrax XR Ultra is a good choice. Among the scooters I’ve rode, the Swagtron Swagger 5 ($299) is closest in terms of price and performance, but is slightly less powerful going uphill.

We haven’t tested it yet, but the Razor E Prime III ($399) has both head- and taillights and an adjustable downtube, but a smaller 250-Watt motor. Not everyone needs—or can afford—the ultimate electric scooter, but if you’re looking for a capable model that can get you easily around town, the GoTrax XR Ultra is one to consider.