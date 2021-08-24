EarFun Air: Specs Price: $49

Colors: Black or white

Battery life (rated): 7 hours, 35 hours with charging case)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Size: 2.1 inches x 2 inches x 1.3 inches (charging case)

Weight: 1.8 ounces (charging case)

The EarFun Air is an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds with surprisingly high-quality features and sound. Falling in between the EarFun Free — a member of our best cheap wireless earbuds list — and the EarFun Air Pro in terms of price and features, the EarFun Air is a solid middle ground.

The rich bass makes listening to music with the EarFun Air a pleasure. The buds are also waterproof, and have noise-cancelling mics to filter out any background noise during calls. Functionally, it’s not perfect: the buds don’t stay in the ear well and the touch controls are difficult to use. But aspects like the solid Bluetooth connection and long battery life make up for these flaws. Read on to learn all the details in this EarFun Air review.

EarFun Air Review: Price and availability

The EarFun Air earbuds cost $49.99 and are available for purchase on Amazon or from EarFun itself. If you’re on a budget, Amazon is your best bet — the earbuds cost $49 from this online retailer. The EarFun website sells these earbuds for $59 (marked down from $79), with free shipping available for most countries.

The EarFun Air comes in either black or white. The price of this product is comparable to alternatives like the Anker Soundcore Life P3, but very cheap by general wireless earbuds standards.

EarFun Air Review: Design and comfort

The design of the EarFun Air fell flat for me. The package states four sizes of ear tips are found inside, but my earbuds only came with one size of ear tips — a size that didn’t work for me.

Because of this, the earbuds would only stay in my ears if I held my head perfectly still. What’s more, other reviews online indicate that even if you try all of the different size ear tips, the earbuds still fall out of your ears easily.

One plus for the EarFun Air in this category is the fact that the buds themselves are waterproof. The IPX7 certification, along with what EarFun calls Sweatshield technology, means that they’ll not only shrug off sweat at the gym but can be submerged in water up to a depth of about three feet for up to 30 minutes.

EarFun Air Review: Controls and digital assistant

The EarFun Air has multifunction touch controls located on the outside of each earbud. With these controls, you can tap or touch the earbuds to adjust your music or take a phone call: tap twice on either earbud to play or pause your music, tap and hold for two seconds to reject a call, and so on. You can also tap three times on the left earbud to activate the voice assistant. Your music automatically pauses when you take out an earbud and starts again when the bud goes back in your ear.

While the idea of the touch multifunction controls is nice in theory, it didn’t work well for me. Even after multiple days of using the earbuds, I found that I would accidentally adjust my music when I was really just trying to reposition the earbud in my ear. And when I actually wanted to make an adjustment, I would have to tap several times, trying to find just the right place to make it happen. It’s also difficult to remember which ear and which number of taps you need to perform a certain function.

EarFun Air: Sound quality

The sound quality of the EarFun Air is top-notch. When listening to music, the powerful bass lays a strong foundation for the bright, clear vocals and other instruments. The strong bass makes these earbuds a good fit for genres or songs that emphasize the bass.

And the sound quality of the earbuds translates well to other types of audio, too: I felt immersed in an action movie sequence thanks to the crisp audio. Considering the lower price of these earbuds, the EarFun Air produces much higher sound quality than you might expect.

EarFun Air: Features

The EarFun Air does not come with any type of app. The earbuds don’t have any special or unique features, either. For some users, this could be a plus: I personally prefer simple, more minimalist products that don’t come with a lot of unnecessary bells and whistles.

Besides, there are some little tricks the Air can pull. IPX7 obviously deserves a mention here, and if you ever want to keep one ear open, you have the option of only pairing and using a single earbud at a time.

EarFun Air: Battery life

The EarFun Air claims to give you up to seven hours of listening time with just one charge, and that with just 10 minutes of Qi wireless charging, you can get two hours of play time. From my experience using the earbuds, this claim holds up: The EarFun Air lasts a long time with a short charge.

The charging case is sleek and compact, easy to slip into a pocket or purse. A LED indicator on the earbuds shows when the buds are charging or fully charged. Keep in mind that while the earbuds are waterproof, the charging case is not.

EarFun Air: Call quality and connectivity

Overall, the call quality of the EarFun Air is good. My brother’s voice was a little crackly on the phone, but he reported my voice sounded clear and strong, without much background noise. The 4-mic array, which uses noise cancelling tech, was likely helping here.

The Bluetooth connection was solid, too: I left my phone in a bedroom closet, walked outside, and could still hear his voice loud and clear. Supposedly the maximum transmission distance is about 50 feet. It’s also fast and easy to connect the earbuds to your Bluetooth device when you first take the earbuds out of the case.

EarFun Air: Verdict

Affordable, waterproof, and high-quality sound — in a lot of ways the EarFun Air sounds like the budget-friendly earbuds set of your dreams. The design and controls should temper any excitement, but considering the low price, these aren’t ruinous flaws.

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds to use during more sedentary activities like working at the office, the EarFun Air could be a great fit for you.