This smart telescope is light years better than phones at astrophotography — and it lets me capture stars, galaxies and nebulas with ease

I’ve spent a lot of time this year taking astrophotography with many of the best phones around, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL While these phones are great in their own right, they still cannot match the performance I get from one of my favorite smart telescopes.

For a limited time, Amazon has the SeeStar S50 smart telescope at 43% off its normal price — a generous $266 discount that brings the cost of the telescope down to $226. Considering how it usually sells for $525, this is an excellent deal if you’re looking for a unique gift to give someone for the holidays.

SeeStar S50: was $525 now $299 at Amazon

Why it's a great deal

First of all, I’ve spent a great deal of time using other smart telescopes — and they cost a fortune. We’re talking about thousands of dollars, like the Unistellar Odyssey Pro that I love equally, but the SeeStar S50 is much more obtainable for the casual user. Since you’re only paying $226 to get started on what’s potentially a new hobby, the price alone is a reason why you should get it.

Secondly, the SeeStar S50 is simple to use because I pair the telescope with any of my phones to start imaging my favorite deep space objects, like the Great Orion Nebula or the Andromeda Galaxy. By using the SeeStar app on my phone, it makes it a breeze to point the telescope automatically on a target to start the imaging sequence. Astrophotography used to require a certain skillset to operate a telescope, but the SeeStar S50 makes it a breeze.

As much as I love the convenience of shooting astrophotography with my phones, the best they could do is capture stars in the night sky. Sure, you might be able to get slick looking moon shots, but the SeeStar S50 gets you some real photos — plus, you get substantially closer to objects. In fact, I’ve been able to capture the swirling gas of the Triangulum Galaxy, as well as the faint outlines of the Horsehead Nebula with the SeeStar S50. No phone can capture any of this, but the SeeStar S50 can. Just take a look at some of the stuff I’ve captured below.

And finally, I love that the SeeStar S50 is compact enough and easy to set up — unlike a conventional telescope. Since it’s battery powered, I can bring it to remote locations where the night sky isn’t obstructed by nearby light pollution.

But what’s more impressive is the quality of the images I get from my own backyard. When I look at all the astrophotography stuff I’ve imaged with the SeeStar S50 over the course of the year, it really feels like I have the James Webb Space Telescope in my backyard.