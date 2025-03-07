Click Frenzy just made the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ridiculously cheap — grab it while you can
The best price we’ve seen, direct from Samsung’s official eBay store
Samsung's impressive Galaxy A56 handset may have just been announced, but why settle for a budget/mid-range device when you can pick up an S-series phone at the same price? That's exactly what Samsung is offering as part of its Click Frenzy sales.
Right now, the Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM has received an AU$300 discount on Samsung's eBay store, along with a further AU$100 taken off the sale price when you use the code FRENZY100 at checkout.
That's a combined discount of AU$400 off the RRP, bringing the Galaxy S24 FE's price down to just
AU$1,099 AU$699 — that's the same price the upcoming Galaxy A56 is launching at on March 27, 2025.
Save AU$400 with coupon code
Want a Samsung S-series device without the high cost? Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) provides just that, boasting Galaxy AI features like its premium siblings. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is discounted by AU$300 normally, along with a further AU$100 off when you use the coupon code FRENZY100 at checkout. Discount applies to the Mint, Blue and Graphite colour options.
Of course, if you'd like a little more storage on your device, you could opt for the 256GB model, which has received the same AU$400 total discount on Samsung's eBay store, bringing its price down to just
AU$1,199 AU$799. Once again, you'll need to use the code FRENZY100 to get the full price reduction.
Save AU$400 with coupon code
Like the sound of the previous phone but need more storage? You're in luck, because the Click Frenzy code also works on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 256GB model, which is also discounted by a total AU$400 when you use the code FRENZY100 at checkout. Once again, this discount applies to the Mint, Blue and Graphite colour options.
In our 4-star Galaxy S24 FE review, we described the device as "every bit as good as Samsung’s flagship" from last year, praising its "outstanding Galaxy AI features, sharp screen and bigger cost savings."
So if you're in the market for a new Samsung device, now's the time to pick up the excellent S24 FE at an absolute steal. You'll have to hurry, though — this Click Frenzy deal will expire on March 10, 2025.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.
