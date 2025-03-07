Click Frenzy just made the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ridiculously cheap — grab it while you can

Samsung's impressive Galaxy A56 handset may have just been announced, but why settle for a budget/mid-range device when you can pick up an S-series phone at the same price? That's exactly what Samsung is offering as part of its Click Frenzy sales.

Right now, the Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM has received an AU$300 discount on Samsung's eBay store, along with a further AU$100 taken off the sale price when you use the code FRENZY100 at checkout.

That's a combined discount of AU$400 off the RRP, bringing the Galaxy S24 FE's price down to just AU$1,099 AU$699 — that's the same price the upcoming Galaxy A56 is launching at on March 27, 2025.

Of course, if you'd like a little more storage on your device, you could opt for the 256GB model, which has received the same AU$400 total discount on Samsung's eBay store, bringing its price down to just AU$1,199 AU$799. Once again, you'll need to use the code FRENZY100 to get the full price reduction.

In our 4-star Galaxy S24 FE review, we described the device as "every bit as good as Samsung’s flagship" from last year, praising its "outstanding Galaxy AI features, sharp screen and bigger cost savings."

So if you're in the market for a new Samsung device, now's the time to pick up the excellent S24 FE at an absolute steal. You'll have to hurry, though — this Click Frenzy deal will expire on March 10, 2025.