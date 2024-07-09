Win! Get a free $400 Home Depot credit or Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Verizon FiOS

There are hundreds of Prime Day and Walmart Deals live right now, but I've just spotted a deal that neither retailer has.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon FiOS 1 Gig for $64.99/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. That's one of the best FiOS deals I've seen. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

Verizon FiOS 1 Gig: was $99/month now $64/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its FiOS 1 Gig plan for $64.99/month (was $99.99/month). Plus, you'll get your choice of free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Verizon FiOS 2 Gig: was $119/month now $84/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its FiOS 2 Gig plan for $84.99/month (was $119.99/month). Plus, you'll get your choice of free Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value) or $400 off Samsung home appliances at Home Depot. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Verizon's FiOS plans are on sale right now with prices from $34.99/month for 300 Mbps speeds. However, it's Verizon's 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans that offer the best value. When you opt for either plan, you'll get to choose between a free Ray-Ban Meta Glasses or $400 off Samsung home appliances at The Home Depot.

Although a $400 Home Depot credit is tempting, the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are also a great option. In our Ray-Ban Smart Glasses review, we said their design, audio performance, camera quality, and charging case upgrades make it one of the best smart glasses around.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for four years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included.