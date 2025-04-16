Score! Get unlimited data for just $25/month at this prepaid carrier

Unlimited data plans can quickly get expensive. Fortunately, one prepaid carrier is offering a killer deal for new customers.

For a limited time, prepaid carrier Twigby Mobile is offering its unlimited data plan for just $25/month for your first three months. It costs $35/month after your first three months, which is still significantly cheaper than most of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested.

Twigby unlimited data: now $25/month @ Twigby

New customers who sign up for Twigby can get the prepaid carrier's unlimited data plan for just $25/month for your first three months. Afterwards, you'll pay just $35/month. The plan includes 5G nationwide coverage, unlimited talk/texts, mobile hotspot access, Wi-Fi calling/texting, and more.

Twigby's unlimited plan includes 5G nationwide coverage, unlimited talk/texts, mobile hotspot access, Wi-Fi calling/texting, and more. You also get unlimited talk to 80+ international countries.

Additionally, Twigby doesn't require any contracts or set term lengths. You just pay for your month upfront and can opt to bring your own phone or purchase direct from Twigby. It's worth noting that this new customer promo is applicable on all of Twigby's plans with prices ranging from $5/month (for 2GB/monthly data), $10/month (for 5GB/monthly data), and $15/month (for 10GB/monthly data).