Apple App Store was down — latest updates on outage

Everything is resolved (Image credit: Apple) While Apple never officially acknowledged the App Store outage, the company did list the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program as down. However, Apple now categorizes them as "Available" with a note saying "Resolved Outage," mentioning that "Users may have been unable to sign in." Thankfully, based on internal testing, user posts on social media, DownDetector reports and Apple's status page, we can somewhat confidently say this outage is over. Of course, we'll keep an eye on the App Store performance throughout the day and update this live blog if things go sideways again.

It might be fixed (Image credit: DownDetector) This might be a quick outage, as DownDetector reports have plummeted to 456 from over 3,200 just a few minutes ago. Apple may have implemented a fix before the company even acknowledged that an outage was happening, which is great for users who want to keep their apps updated and running smoothly. The App Store appears to be working in anecdotal tests by myself and Tom's Guide Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer, so we'll have to keep monitoring to see if any further issues arise or if this was just a quick outage.

Apple Status site starting to show outages (Image credit: Apple) Apple Support's status website hasn't quite caught up to DownDetector and X users, as it still shows the App Store as "Available" on its status page. However, the same page lists the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program in the "Outage" category, so the company is becoming aware of the issues.

X (fka Twitter) users reporting App Store outage (Image credit: @theapplehub on X) Over on X, it looks like many people are finding that the App Store is down. For example, in a post from @theapplehub , people say that they can’t download apps, but others say it’s working fine in the EU.