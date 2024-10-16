Apple App Store was down — latest updates on outage
It's back
It's wasn't just you; the Apple App Store suffered from a significant outage that's prevented users from downloading some of the best apps, updating current apps on their devices and searching for things within Apple's app ecosystem. Thankfully, the issue appears to have been resolved quickly, which means you can use your favorite App Store again.
The outage just started a little after 11 a.m. ET, and we investigated what happened and looked for answers regarding how long it would be down. It was a big problem, but it lasted only an hour or so before everything returned to normal.
Everything is resolved
While Apple never officially acknowledged the App Store outage, the company did list the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program as down. However, Apple now categorizes them as "Available" with a note saying "Resolved Outage," mentioning that "Users may have been unable to sign in."
Thankfully, based on internal testing, user posts on social media, DownDetector reports and Apple's status page, we can somewhat confidently say this outage is over.
Of course, we'll keep an eye on the App Store performance throughout the day and update this live blog if things go sideways again.
It might be fixed
This might be a quick outage, as DownDetector reports have plummeted to 456 from over 3,200 just a few minutes ago. Apple may have implemented a fix before the company even acknowledged that an outage was happening, which is great for users who want to keep their apps updated and running smoothly.
The App Store appears to be working in anecdotal tests by myself and Tom's Guide Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer, so we'll have to keep monitoring to see if any further issues arise or if this was just a quick outage.
Apple Status site starting to show outages
Apple Support's status website hasn't quite caught up to DownDetector and X users, as it still shows the App Store as "Available" on its status page. However, the same page lists the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program in the "Outage" category, so the company is becoming aware of the issues.
X (fka Twitter) users reporting App Store outage
Over on X, it looks like many people are finding that the App Store is down. For example, in a post from @theapplehub, people say that they can’t download apps, but others say it’s working fine in the EU.
Complaints Piling Up
According to Downdetector, there are only 44 comments so far, but over 3,600 reported outages in the last 24 hours. There are complaints about not being able to download new apps. The baseline for the App Store is zero, so seeing such a sudden spike clearly indicates something is wrong.