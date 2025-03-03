iPhone 17 Air leaker just tipped how thin it will be — this is nuts

By ,
published

The world's thinnest smartphone?

iPhone 17 Air render
(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

With Mobile World Congress 2025 in full swing, Tecno revealed its concept Spark Slim, which would be the world's thinnest smartphone if it enters production.

However, if rumors are to be believed, Apple may be gunning for that spot with the iPhone 17 Air.

Regular leaker Majin Buu posted a photo of a dummy model of the much-rumored device showing an astounding measurement that is both fascinating and not entirely accurate.

iPhone 17 Air: How thin are we talking?

Purported dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air

(Image credit: Majin Buu)

As we can see from Buu's photo, the purported Air model is measured at 5.44mm. By comparison, the Spark Slim measures in at 5.75mm.

Allegedly, the also super-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to come in at 5.84mm thick, but that's not confirmed.

Continuing to compare this dummy model to the Slim Spark, that thinness isn't the entire story. The Spark has a much smaller camera bump, which maybe adds a couple tenths of a millimeter.

Based on this model, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a much larger redesigned camera array that looks to add at least half a millimeter to the phone, taking it closer to the S25 Edge's rumored size.

Still, that's being a bit nit-picky and this trio of devices are all the vanguard of super-thin smartphones.

Tecno Spark Slim side

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But how does the iPhone 17 Air compare to Apple's other Air products? Last spring's M2-powered iPad Air is just over 6mm thick and still plenty powerful.

For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are both 8.25 inches thick. And the regular iPhone 16 is 7.8mm.

Apple is expected to launch something Air this week which could either be the M4 MacBook Air, maybe a new iPad Air or both. For fun, the current MacBook Air measures 11 mm thick.

What are you giving up for iPhone 17 Air thinness?

Renders of the iPhone 17 Air from Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

We recently reported on the alleged iPhone 17 Air trade-offs for getting a device that's so thin.

This includes having a single rear camera. Granted, it's supposed to be a powerful sensor at 48MP, but not having an ultra wide or telephoto lens would be a bummer.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has dual rear cameras, so Samsung is already at an advantage. We just don't know much about the camera specs yet.

The other potential cut feature is having just a single speaker on the iPhone 17 Air. That wouldn't be a huge deal, but I do have to wonder how music will sound and how loud phone calls will be while on speakerphone.

Presumably, the iPhone 17 Air will feature the same A19 chip as the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro and offer all of the same Apple Intelligence features.

What we don't know is how durable the iPhone 17 Air will be. Apple is going to have to convince shoppers that being thin doesn't equate with being brittle.

For now, check out our iPhone 17 Air hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.

More from Tom's Guide

