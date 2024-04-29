iOS 18 will offer more than just AI, including updating several core iPhone apps — here’s what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

There's more than just AI on the horizon

Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

iOS 18 is set to overhaul many of the iPhone’s native apps like Notes, Mail, Photos and Fitness. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 18 will bring more than just AI features to the table, but also updates to the most popular apps built into the iPhone. While Gurman didn't go into specifics, previous rumors have claimed the Notes App will gain two major upgrades in iOS 18, including support for displaying more math equations, and a built-in option to record voice memos.

Gurman also corroborated reports that iPadOS 18 will include a calculator app, something lacking since the device was created.

This isn't the only news that promises a better user experience in iOS 18. For instance, there are reports about the upcoming inclusion of cross-platform RCS messaging in the Messages app, which will likely be part of iOS 18. This inclusion would mean a better experience messaging between Android and iPhone.

iPhone 16 render front and back

(Image credit: Future)

It's impossible to talk about iOS 18 without mentioning the AI features rumored for the device, as this will likely be Apple's main focus at WWDC. One of the biggest rumors is the inclusion of new generative AI features for iPhones. These features are all expected to be powered by Apple’s on-device large language model. However, Apple is reportedly in discussion with companies like Google, Open AI and Badu, which could indicate an AI-based partnership for their devices.

Mark Gurman has called iOS 18 the biggest update in Apple’s history, and seeing the reported focus on AI improvements makes this very believable. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at the WWDC Keynote on June 10. You can see all the updates and news in our iOS 18 hub, which we regularly update with all the latest news and rumors as we learn them.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 