Apple could add solid-state buttons to a future iPhone — but don’t expect them on iPhone 17

The past few years have seen a bunch of rumors relating to solid-state buttons on iPhones, with very little to show for them. But Apple may still be planning to add them to future iPhones, with leaker Instant Digital claiming that Apple is still working on the idea behind the scenes.

The leaker notes that the issue with solid-state iPhone buttons has nothing to do with the cost, and is more to do with technological issues. Apparently, Apple’s design still has a problem with false-touches — where the button reacts despite nobody actually pressing it. They also note that responsiveness isn’t guaranteed either.

Those are definitely pretty serious issues, and with those in mind it makes sense that Apple hasn’t been able to roll out solid states buttons more widely.

According to Instant Digital, Apple is currently working on adjusting the “tactile design” of its solid-state buttons, and improving their long term reliability. The idea being that they will provide an experience similar to that of mechanical buttons, and maintain consistency during mass production.

Solid-state iPhone buttons: The story so far

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It was initially reported that Apple would bring the first solid-state buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro back in 2023, as something known as “Project Bongo.” This would involve a solid-state volume rocker with haptic feedback, and it would be added alongside the mechanical Action Button.

The benefit to solid-state buttons is that they should prove more reliable in the long term. The lack of mechanical parts means their components wouldn’t wear out over time. The flush gapless design would also be more durable, especially since there would be one less area for water and dust to sneak inside the phone

However ,Project Bongo was reportedly scrapped due to “complexities of the design” and the fact Apple would need to include three haptic engines. Naturally, that would be rather cost prohibitive, assuming Apple could find the space to squeeze those engines into the phone.

It was later suggested that iPhone 16 could add solid-state buttons instead, but this also turned out to not be the case. The closest we got was the Camera Control button. While this button is flush to the phone’s frame and offers haptic controls, it’s not truly solid-state. So there are still mechanical components inside.

So far we haven’t heard of any rumors suggesting solid-state buttons will come to iPhone 17. Considering Apple apparently hasn’t got the design completely right, I wouldn’t get my hopes up. It may even be a few years before proper solid-state buttons make their iPhone debut.