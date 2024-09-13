iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro? Here’s which one our editors would buy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Biggest Differences Explained! - YouTube Watch On

iPhone 16 preorders start on September 13, meaning you can reserve one of the new iPhones for yourself ahead of in-store availability on September 20. If you watched the Apple event (or maybe checked out our Apple event recap) you might know which iPhone 16 you're buying. But if you're not sure about which is the best iPhone to get for you, our editors who went hands-on with them can help.

Long-time phone experts Mark Spoonauer and John Velasco are responsible for our iPhone 16 Pro hands-on and iPhone 16 hands-on reviews, respectively. In our latest video podcast, they explain the biggest upgrades for each, providing context of which specific features shoppers could consider between iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 16 Pro. The conversation, hosted by Kate Kozuch, aims to answer the question of which iPhone 16 to buy. Check out the full episode above and right here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

If you're looking for a quick cheat sheet, the iPhone 16 delivers a ton of upgrades, including an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, a Camera Control button and Action button, a better 12 ultra wide camera for macro photography and larger batteries. The iPhone 16 Pro series steps things things up with larger displays with 120Hz support, a dedicated 5x tetraprism zoom lens for both models, a sharper 48MP ultra wide camera and even more powerful A18 Pro chip.

The team talks about the cameras, iPhone 16 color options, and Apple Intelligence brings to the table. This video is also a chance to hear what it's like to attend an Apple event, from the chaos of the hands-on area to the thrill of celebrity sightings. You'll hear about what surprised everyone most in regards to the event's announcements, too.

But most importantly, each editor is asked which iPhone 16 they'd buy. You're guaranteed to learn something new or at least walk away with some things to keep in mind as you plan your next iPhone purchase.

Give the video a watch/listen here and let us know in the comments which iPhone 16 you think you'll buy.

