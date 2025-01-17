How to delete apps on iPhone
Clear up space and declutter your iPhone with ease
Over time, apps can pile up on your iPhone, cluttering your Home Screen and eating up valuable storage space. Whether it’s a game you no longer play, an app you don’t use, or something you’ve replaced with a better option, deleting unwanted apps is a quick and easy way to keep your device organized and running smoothly.
Like other basic tips includling switching to vibrate, taking a screenshot, or blocking a number, knowing how to manage the apps on your handset can help you get the most out of your iPhone. Fortunately, iPhones offer two simple methods for removing apps — directly from the Home Screen or through the App Library.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to delete iPhone apps and free up some extra space on your device.
Deleting apps from the home screen
Step 1: Select the app you want to delete
Touch and hold the app icon you want to delete until a menu appears.
Step 2: Remove the app
Tap Remove App from the menu.
Step 3: Confirm the deletion
Select Delete App to confirm.
Step 4: Finish deleting the app
Tap Delete again to finalize the removal.
Delete apps from the app library
Step 1: Go to the App Library
Open the App Library by swiping left past your last Home Screen.
Step 2: Select an app to delete
Touch and hold the app icon you want to delete until a menu appears.
Step 3: Delete the app
Finally, tap Delete App from the menu. Deleting apps from the app library is beneficial as you can find and remove apps even if they’re hidden from your main screen.
Now that you've learned how to remove apps your iPhone, why not check out some of our other useful guides. We break down simply and easily how to turn off your iPhone 16, how to silence your iPhone 16, and how to turn off Apple Intelligence on your iPhone.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.