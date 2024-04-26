Google Pixel 8a could get seven years of security updates — here's why

In perhaps the worst-kept secret Google has ever had, the Pixel 8a is likely to be announced at Google I/O on May 14. Earlier today, we saw several renders that left almost nothing to the imagination about the phone's look and feel.

Shortly after, Android Headlines got their hands on some leaked Google ads that provided even more details on the upcoming smartphone. The affordable handset will feature seven years of security updates, and the ad also talked about the "AI-mazing" features that are coming to the phone.

The leaked Google ad reads, "With seven years of security updates, your Pixel gets even more secure over time." It also noted that the seven-year update period started when the phone was first available, not when you actually bought it.

The key to the leak is the mention of the term "security updates," not just "updates," as it was worded for the more expensive Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Because the Pixel 8a is expected to be cheaper, it appears Google isn't going to extend the sever-year Android version upgrades to the Pixel 8a. The company also didn't say how many years of Android updates it would get. The Pixel 7a received updates from May 2023 to May 2026, so we expect the new version to get three years, if not more.

The leaked ad also touted AI features like Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take, which have been Pixel 8 and 8 Pro exclusives. The ad also mentions Night Sight, which we suspect is an updated version of the feature. Other AI features coming to the Pixle 8a include Call Assist, email summaries, and Circle to Search.

The ad also confirms that the Pixel 8a will use the Google Tensor G3 chip and feature fast charging, though it looks to be the same 18W wired charging speed as before. In any case, all fingers point at a possible unveiling coming soon.

