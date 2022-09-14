MacBook Pro with M2 Pro: Should you wait or buy a MacBook Pro now?

Rumors concerning the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2022 have circulated for many months. According to a new report, the updated Apple laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips may launch at the rumored Apple October event.

DigiTimes (opens in new tab) claims that Apple's supply chain partners are preparing for a production slowdown for the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro , while getting ready for shipments of the rumored new versions of these two laptops. That aligns with rumors that mass production for the new MacBooks began late last month .

It’s believed the new MacBook Pros will use amped-up versions of the Apple M2 chip found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 and MacBook Air M2. However, other rumors suggest the upcoming laptops won’t get many other upgrades.

Given all of this, it’s natural for folks in the market for a new MacBook Pro to wonder if they should wait for the new laptops to arrive or if they’re better off purchasing a MacBook that’s currently available. We previously discussed whether or not you should wait or buy a new MacBook now , but seeing as how we’re so close to a potential launch, we felt it was time to ask the question again with the current information we have.

Below, we’ll go over the reasons you should wait for the new MacBook Pros and outline some good arguments for why it’s better to buy a MacBook that’s currently on the market.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro: Why you should wait

The most obvious reason to wait for the new MacBook Pro laptops is for the rumored M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. If these processors offer the same kind of upgrade seen from the original Apple M1 chip to the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max chips, they should provide a noticeable boost over the current M2 processor.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new chips will focus on increased graphics performance. However, it’s possible we’ll see CPU improvements, along with boosted power efficiency and battery life. The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 currently has the best battery of any laptop we’ve tested. The prospect of one of the new MacBook Pros potentially having a longer battery life is exciting.

2021's MacBook Pros are some of the best laptops out there. If the rumored successor notebooks offer better performance, they could be worth waiting for. (Image credit: Future)

Another reason you should wait for the new MacBook Pros is to satiate your FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). If you’re like me, you enjoy having the newest, shiniest tech as soon as it’s available. Even if the new laptops feature the same design and feature set as the 2021 models, they’ll still be brand-new notebooks you can brag about owning. And if these MacBook Pros feature the same design as the current models, they should have gorgeous 120Hz mini-LED displays and a lot of ports – which certainly isn’t something to complain about.

Lastly, if you’re interested in purchasing the current MacBook Pros, waiting for the new models is also beneficial. Though not guaranteed, the 2021 notebooks should see some good deals pop up from different vendors. This is especially true as we draw closer to the holiday season. Don’t be surprised to see discounts for the MacBook Pro 14-and 16-inch laptops during Black Friday.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro: Why you shouldn’t wait

At the moment, the 2022 MacBook Pros are still rumored devices. Though credible sources say Apple will release new M2-powered laptops this year, we shouldn’t take these claims as gospel. Gurman’s report says the new MacBook Pros will arrive in fall 2022 but he also says these products could be delayed to 2023 due to supply chain issues. That being the case, it might be wiser to not wait and get a MacBook right now.

The MacBook Air M2 is a solid laptop for most people. You can get one now instead of waiting for the rumored MacBook Pros. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If rumors are true and the new tablets pack M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, then they should be more powerful and performant than their predecessors – not to mention the current M2-powered laptops. However, if you just need a reliable notebook for work and everyday computing, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy.

And if you want, you can get the previous generation MacBook Air with M1 starting at $899. That laptop has an M1 chip but it’s still a solid purchase for people in the market for a MacBook.

Ultimately, if you need a new laptop right now and a new MacBook Pro is the best fit for your needs, don't wait -- buy the thing you need, when you need it.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro: Should you wait or should you buy?

Answering this question is somewhat tricky given how the prospect of new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is still more rumor than fact.

Assuming Apple releases MacBook Pros with the M2 chip, people who want to push their machines to the limit with video and image editing, software development, music production and other high-intensity tasks may want to wait for the rumored M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros. Certainly, last year's models delivered remarkable power in a well-designed laptop.

However, if you want a MacBook for everyday use, the MacBook Air M2 or MacBook Air M1 should suffice – especially since they’ll presumably be much cheaper than the rumored new models. Heck, you can even opt for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. It may have a dated design, but its epic 18-hour battery life can’t be denied.

We should learn more about these much-rumored M2 MacBook Pros if Apple does indeed host an October event focused on MacBooks and iPads. We'll be in attendance to bring you the latest news, so stay tuned!