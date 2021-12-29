MacBook Air 2002 is the one laptop I can’t wait to see this year

The rumored MacBook Air 2022 is one of the most anticipated Apple products that could arrive in 2022 , and I can’t wait to see how it pans out. Sure, 2021 brought us a handful of new product releases, and at first, I was particularly excited for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

With the return of the HDMI port and SD card slot as well as the introduction of mini-LED displays, the urge to upgrade from my 6-year-old MacBook Pro was tempting. However, once my rational instincts kicked in, I realized that the new Pro models were well over my budget.

Furthermore, I had just recently built my dream gaming PC with RTX 3080 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, so why would I need that extra M1 Pro or M1 Max power when I could easily get an even better performance on my desktop? And don’t even get me started on how disappointing Mac devices are when it comes to gaming.

Still, my six-year-old MacBook Pro is starting to show its age, and I figured that upgrading to the potential MacBook Air could be a good compromise. Its lightweight design would be perfect for portability and working on the go, and that way, I could alternate between macOS and Windows.

Below, I’ve outlined the exact reasons why I can’t wait to see the new MacBook Air, while also considering all of the recent rumors and leaks.

Finally, a complete redesign could be on the table

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s been longing to see a new MacBook Air, especially since the next model is rumored to go through the most significant redesign in the product’s recent history. Ever since Steve Jobs dramatically revealed the first MacBook Air by sliding it out of a thin envelope, other generations have echoed similar designs over the past 13 years.

And that’s not to say that Apple hasn’t made drastic changes. In 2018, the machine not only became lighter, but it was also refreshed with a Retina display with smaller bezels, Touch ID and USB-C ports, and the 2020 model ditched the Intel chips for the Apple Silicon M1 chip. But despite all that, the exterior lacked diversity.

I appreciate that Apple is focusing on internal changes that made the MacBook Air into the powerful machine that we know today, but I couldn’t contain my excitement when I heard that the next MacBook Air could go through its most radical redesign to date. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could see “several color options,” that could match that of the iMac 2021.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

Another possible and exciting change could be a switch to white bezels. As we’ve previously seen in MacBook Air render images provided by regular Apple tipster Jon Prosser, it looks like colors might not be the only thing that the MacBook Air 2022 could have in common with the iMac 2021 models. Understandably, black bezels are important to graphic designers and image editors in order to better compare colors and contrast levels. However, as someone who doesn’t deal with such tasks on a daily basis, it doesn’t bother me as much. On the contrary, I think that the swap to white bezels could be nostalgic, reminding me of my dad’s MacBook from 2009.

Yay to the no-notch rumors

A more recent set of renders - supposedly based on CAD designs that were shared internally - suggests that the potential MacBook Air 2022 is unlikely to have a display notch , an arguably annoying feature that is present in the recent MacBook Pro models. Since the announcement, the notch has divided opinions, and I’m most certainly anti-notch.

I decided to give it the benefit of the doubt and check the device out in person before making my conclusions. However, after spending no less than 20 minutes in the Apple Store browsing through different apps on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro , the notch was too hard to ignore. So if it’s noticeable enough on the Pro models, I can only imagine how frustrating it could be with potential white bezels on the MacBook Air.

Understandably, when I heard that Apple may not include it in the next MacBook Air I was thrilled. Of course, that’s in no way an official confirmation. After all, Jon Prosser had previously stated that the notch is pretty much on the table. But given Prosser’s mixed track record, we’re taking his claims with a pinch of salt.

M2 power is a win in my book

When it comes to laptops, one of the most important factors is the processor. While the current MacBook Air packs an M1 chip, the next model is rumored to feature an M2 chip , which could essentially be an upgraded version of the M1.

The chip was initially thought to be named the M1X, but with the arrival of M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (seen in the MacBook Pro models), several sources have referred to the chip as the M2. It’s tipped to come with 12 CPU cores , four more than the M1. Now, that could be one impressive upgrade if you ask me.

Unfortunately, I haven’t had a chance to experience Apple Silicon on a MacBook just yet, since my current machine is powered by an Intel chip. However, our editors have praised the M1 chip on more than one occasion in terms of power and battery life, so I can only imagine the potential of what the M2 could bring.

Bottom line

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the potential MacBook Air could actually meet my expectations — in fact, it’s not even guaranteed that it will arrive in 2022. Nevertheless, when so many reports hint at the same possible features, I can’t help but hope that the above sees the light of day. The next MacBook Air could finally be the device that parts me from my trusty 2015 MacBook Pro.