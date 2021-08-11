MacBook Air 2002 reportedly getting ‘several color options’ — what to expect

It looks like fans of colorful tech will wait for the MacBook Air 2022. A new report from a venerable industry analyst suggests that reports of Apple working on a new iMac-inspired MacBook Air were not about models coming this year. And it sounds like they'll be similar to the next MacBook Pro in some ways too.

This news comes from a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by 9to5Mac, in which Kuo has said we'll see the new MacBook Air in mid-2022. This model will have "several color options," which could match the iMac 2021 (which is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver) or iPad Air 2020 (silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue) or some combination of the two.

The MacBook Air 2022 will apparently also feature a mini-LED display, the kind that's already debuted in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, and is rumored to be in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 updates we've been expecting for a while.

The new MacBook Air is also supposed to have a “form factor design" that is "similar" to those next MacBook Pros. This could mean the end of the iconic tapered-edge MacBook Air design, as those Pros are expected to have squared edges. Apple, of course, could find a way to have both features in one laptop.

Kuo writes that it's unknown if the current M1 MacBook Air will stick around in Apple's lineup.

Other recent MacBook Air 2022 leaks

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported a ton of news about the upcoming MacBook Air. Supposedly, Apple's working on the "higher-end version" of the 2020 MacBook Air with M1, which will feature the return of MagSafe to the MacBook Air. Apple's apparently also working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, but that's not expected to happen in this next generation.

Recently, it was leaked out that the Apple Silicon M2 chip is being held for 2022, and will debut in this upcoming MacBook Air. An M1X chip will supposedly power Pro-branded Macs this fall.