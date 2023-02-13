You season 4 part 2: Everything we know so far

Two killers circle each other in You season 4 part 2, but only one may make it out alive. The first half of the season saw stalker/serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) take on a new identity and job in London, only to become embroiled in a whodunnit murder mystery where he was actually innocent.

A different homicidal threat is on the loose — and he may try to pin all of his misdeeds on Joe! The "Eat the Rich" killer, Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), is running for mayor and Joe would be a very convenient scapegoat.

You, one of the best Netflix shows, has tracked Joe from New York City, where he murdered girlfriend Guinevere Beck, to Los Angeles, where he fell for Love Quinn and discovered she was just as unhinged as him. They moved to suburbia and had a baby, but could not stop adding to their body count. Their tense marriage ended explosively (literally) and Joe wound up in Paris, searching for his latest obsession, Marienne.

In You season 4 part 1, Joe has transformed into university professor Jonathan Moore. He was successful in finding Marienne, who naturally wanted nothing to do with him. So, Joe tries turning over a new leaf in jolly old England. However, his new, rich friends keep dying and a mysterious figure is taunting him. The hunter became the prey. By episode 5, it was revealed to be Rhys, the celebrated author who grew up in poverty.

Here's everything we know so far about You season 4 part 2.

Netflix has set the You season 4 part 2 release date for March 9, 2023.

It will consist of five episodes, which will drop at the same time (3 a.m. ET).

Part 1, also comprising five episodes, premiered Feb. 9.

You season 4 part 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

The cast of You season 4 part 2 is led by Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a stalker and serial killer. He now goes by the name Jonathan Moore and works as a literature professor.

Most of the major cast members from the first half of the season will return. Charlotte Ritchie is Kate Galvin, an art gallery director who previously dated Joe's university colleague Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) and has become romantically involved with Joe.

Ed Speleers is Rhys Montrose, an author who found success with a memoir of a traumatic, poverty-stricken childhood. He is running to become mayor of London.

Tilly Keeper is Lady Phoebe, a sweet and slightly vapid aristocratic socialite who is intensely loyal to her friends.

Lukas Gage is Adam Pratt, an American ex-pat who struggles to meet his wealthy father's expectations. He owns the private club Sundry House and was dating Phoebe, until she recently broke up with him.

Amy-Leigh Hickman is Nadia, a literature major who is Joe's student and one of many paramours of the now-deceased Malcolm.

Other cast members are likely to include:

Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker-Burton, an aristocratic scion who is obsessed with Kate

Niccy Lin as Sophie, an influencer whose brother Simon was recently killed

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, a Nigerian princess

Dario Coates as Connie, an aristocratic scion

Brad Alexander as Edward, Joe's student

Alison Pargeter as Dawn, a paparazzi photographer

Several characters died in You season 4 part 1, and probably won't appear again (unless in flashbacks). They include: Aidan Cheng as Simon, an artist, Sophie's brother and the son of a Chinese tech mogul; Eve Austin as Gemma, an obnoxious socialite; and Sean Pertwee as Vic, Adam's bodyguard.

Some faces from Joe's past may show up again, like Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy. Joe let her live, despite being ordered to kill her. She's presumably in Paris with her daughter, but that's just a short train ride away.

Jenna Ortega could return as Ellie Alves, Joe's teen neighbor from season 2. She's one of the few people who know his M.O. and is still alive. Showrunner Sera Gamble told IndieWire (opens in new tab) that they wanted to bring her back in season 4, but Ortega's other Netflix series — you might've heard of it ... Wednesday — got in the way.

"We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again," Gamble noted.

You season 4 part 2 plot and story possibilities

(Image credit: Neflix)

Part 1 ended with Joe surviving a murder attempt by Rhys, who initially wanted to recruit his fellow killer to the "Eat the Rich" cause. After Rhys declares his candidacy for mayor of London, Joe vows to take him down — both to protect his new love interest, Kate, and to save his own hide. After all, Rhys could kill him or frame him for all the murders.

While the show has spotlighted Joe's twisted relationships with women, now You season 4 part 2 will focus on a sick bromance.

As Badgley told Glamour (opens in new tab), "The first part of the season was a whodunit and the second part of the season is going to be about the relationship between Joe and the killer that he’s discovered. So that’s always going to be about what they have in common and what Joe thinks they don’t have in common."

It's a bit of a twist for Joe, as Badgley explained to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "With men, he’s out of his element and he feels threatened. Or, he wants actual male intimacy, which is a bit of a mystery for all men. So I love that relationship, and I especially love how it develops over Part 2."

Is You season 4 the finale season?

While Netflix hasn't ordered You season 5, Gamble and team have plans for it — and it could possibly be the end.

"We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about," she told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story."